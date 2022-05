Tata Motors has already done all the hard yards in the four-wheeler EV segment in India. It is launching a variety of vehicles in the near future, including for the commercial sector. It recently lifted the covers on Tata Avinya Concept. It is built on born-electric pure EV architecture, on which only EVs will be developed. And it will hit the market in 2025. Tatas had also taken off the lid on another SUV concept Tata Curvv earlier last month. It is also trying to dominate in the EV components manufacture, and setting up charging infrastructure. It is also setting up innovation centre in Bengaluru for EVs. Amidst all this, the country's top EV seller is adding more power to its best seller, the Tata Nexon EV.

