In the office, Eric and Quinn discuss Steffy being released from the hospital. Eric can’t get his mind around this senseless tragedy — a random back-alley robbery gone wrong. Quinn is asking about Steffy’s memory when Eric gets a text. He reads it and gets distracted. She calls him on it. Just then, Carter comes in. Seeing Eric and Quinn together, he says he can come back later. Eric urges the COO to come on in, they were just talking about Steffy. They go over how hard it will be for her to go on without Finn, but recap that she has many people supporting her, including Liam, who still loves and cares for her.

5 DAYS AGO