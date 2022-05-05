May 5, 2022

-Press Release-

City of Bridgeport Airport Commission Approves CAA $10 Million Purchase of the Bridgeport Sikorsky Airport

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Today, the City of Bridgeport Airport Commission approved the sale of Bridgeport Sikorsky Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority for $10 million; the apparent maximum amount the City may retain from a sale of the airport as established by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Mayor Ganim stated, “I am very happy that we have come to a vote to sell to the CAA. The City has been working diligently over the past few years to bring back passenger service to the airport and this transfer of ownership is expected to expedite that process.”

Kevin Dillon; Executive Director and CEO of the Connecticut Airport Authority, stated, “The Connecticut Airport Authority is pleased that the Airport Commission chose to move forward with progressing the CAA’s acquisition proposal to the City Council. If we are able to complete this deal, we look forward to working with the City of Bridgeport and Town of Stratford to maximize the potential of the airport and the region’s economic development.”

More than two decades have passed since the Bridgeport airport has provided regular passenger service. Since then, it has operated for general aviation which only includes air service for private and corporate entities. The CAA has committed to administering more than $60 million of improvements to the airport which include the appropriate airfield and landside infrastructure necessary to support the development of commercial air service.

The CAA was established in 2011 and currently operates several Connecticut airports, most notably Bradley International Airport. In addition to a commitment to improvements and many years of successful airport operations, the CAA will create an Airport Advisory Committee to ensure communication between the airport and the local community. All existing City of Bridgeport employees that are currently employed at the airport will be offered continued airport employment.

###