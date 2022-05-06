ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

League of Women Voters provides election guide

Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 2 days ago

A nonpartisan voter guide made available by the League of Women Voters of Idaho aims to provide the public with a one-stop shop for election information ahead of the May 17 primary.

The resource, located online at VOTE411.org, includes candidate profiles, polling places and a voter registration tool for residents across the state.

Murf Raquet, secretary of the League of Women Voters of Idaho and Vote411 facilitator for the Moscow chapter, says the organization reached out to more than 400 candidates to make the voter guide possible.

“It’s an opportunity for them to get their word out to the voters,” Raquet said. “We have a pretty good participation rate statewide with the candidates. All of them received invitations, but some chose not to participate.”

Candidate responses are completely unedited, he added. On the website, users can click certain profiles and compare them side by side.

The resource is operated by volunteers and funded by donations from members as well as gifts received during the annual fundraiser for nonprofit organizations called Idaho Gives.

“It’s allowed us to make enough money from donations to help pay the U.S. League for the use of the VOTE411 platform, because it costs money to maintain that and everything else,” he said. “We don’t take any corporate money or partisan money.”

The League of Women Voters of Moscow has also been able to provide candidate profiles for Latah County primary elections.

The voter guide is one of the only resources in the state that’s not published by a political party or otherwise affiliated group, according to Raquet.

“We make no recommendation for a candidate or a party,” he said. “It’s also important to emphasize that candidates send in their answers. They’re not edited.”

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the May 17 primary is today at 5 p.m. Polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.

Comments / 0

Related
Southerly

Voter guides: Southern state primaries

With primaries coming up in a number of Southern states, many key issues are hanging in the balance. For instance, on North Carolina’s primary ballot on May 17, residents will vote for candidates who will run for Republican incumbent U.S. senator Richard Burr’s seat, and several seats in the General Assembly, the state’s legislature. These decisions will have major effects on climate action in the state, major energy and infrastructure projects, and potential political redistricting.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moscow, ID
Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
City
Moscow, ID
Moscow, ID
Elections
Local
Idaho Government
KSAT 12

May 7 Election results: Municipalities, Water Districts

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 7, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races. Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Urban Milwaukee

Redistricting Fight Shifts To New Maps

A coalition of groups that have worked with Democrats on redistricting issues in Wisconsin have asked a federal court to dismiss their case against the state’s now-defunct legislative district maps. The step represents an important shift in the legal battle over redistricting in the state, as groups turn their...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Returning power over basic rights to illegally gerrymandered states like Ohio is a disaster

Gerrymandering destroys legitimate representation, so the U.S. Supreme Court returning power over basic civil rights to illegally gerrymandered states like Ohio is an absolute disaster in waiting. Many people will suffer horribly in ways big and small. Do you want your privacy rights, your health care rights, your marriage rights, your discrimination protections, and your […] The post Returning power over basic rights to illegally gerrymandered states like Ohio is a disaster appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
ProPublica

Help ProPublica Investigate Threats to U.S. Democracy

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. As the 2022 midterms approach, ProPublica wants to hear directly from the people involved in the administration of our elections — local clerks, canvassers, poll workers and more — about new challenges on the job. We’d like to stay in touch as this election season unfolds. Are you facing pressures you haven’t experienced before? Are you encountering onerous restrictions? Have you seen evidence of votes being miscounted? Do you fear that fewer people in your community will vote or that fewer of their votes will count? Tell us what you’re seeing.
ELECTIONS
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
838
Followers
66
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy