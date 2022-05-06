ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Barry Morphew and daughters speak out for first time since murder charges were dropped

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kb4d5_0fV3KQFT00
ABC News

NEW YORK — Days before the second anniversary of Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew's disappearance, her husband Barry Morphew and the couple's two daughters are speaking out for the first time since murder charges against Barry Morphew were dropped.

"We've been silent for a long time and we've decided that we finally want to break the silence," daughter Mallory Morphew told ABC News in an exclusive interview airing Friday on Good Morning America.

Barry Morphew added: "I just love my girls and I love my wife and I just want her to be found."

Suzanne Morphew, 49, vanished on May 10, 2020, which was Mother's Day, authorities said. She reportedly left for a bike ride and never returned home, authorities said. She's never been found.

Barry Morphew was arrested a year later, in May 2021, on charges including first-degree murder.

But last month all charges against Barry Morphew related to the alleged murder were dropped.

Prosecutors said in a filing that they believe officials are close to finding Suzanne Morphew's body, and that proving she's dead is "the most influential fact of consequence." Prosecutors said examining Suzanne Morphew's body could incriminate or exculpate her husband.

Prosecutors also cited the judge "severely limiting our expert's testimony."

"Even if the Court were to partially reconsider ... the People would still be left without several key expert witnesses initially endorsed," prosecutors said. "Without this crucial evidence, and without the victim’s body, the People cannot move forward at this time in good faith."

The charges against Barry Morphew were dismissed without prejudice meaning charges can be refiled in the future.

Suzanne and Barry Morphew's two daughters are both standing behind their dad.

"We just know our dad better than anyone else and we know he was not involved in our mom's disappearance," Mallory Morphew said.

The family hopes to begin the healing process and is focused on finding out what happened to Suzanne Morphew.

Mallory Morphew said, "These last few years have been the most painful thing that we've ever experienced. We just miss our mom so much and we want her to be found."

The district attorney's office told ABC News that investigators "have been diligently searching for Suzanne Morphew since she was reported missing ... are continuing to do so."

Prosecutors said in court filings that authorities believe they're "close to discovering" the body but "weather has complicated efforts" because the area where she's believed to be is buried under several feet of snow.

Daughter Macy Morphew added: "It's been such an emotional rollercoaster and just traumatizing."

Mallory Morphew said, "I just hope that [the district attorney] will step up to the plate and do everything she can to find our mom -- because what they've done is not fair and we're never going to stop looking for our mom."

Barry Morphew's attorney Iris Eytan claims the authorities have mishandled the case and is planning to file a complaint against the district attorney.

"Prosecutors need to be held responsible and they need to pay for the damage they've caused to Barry, which is, frankly, nearly irreparable at this point, because it's hard for anybody to believe that Barry is not who they claim he was," Eytan said.

Eytan added: "If you want to honor Suzanne, and you want to honor the daughters, go find Suzanne."

ABC News' Lindsey Schwartz, Jenner Smith and Doug Vollmayer contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
New York State
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Abc News#Good Morning America
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
71K+
Followers
101K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy