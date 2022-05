If you've never dreamt of riding around Chicago in a giant barrel, your priorities are all wrong. It's time you experience it this Summer!. I didn't even know this existed, but I'm 100% doing this with my friends. Barrel Run takes you on an all-inclusive tasting and tour around Chicago’s most popular breweries, wineries, and distilleries. I'm serious, you're literally barreling down the city of Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO