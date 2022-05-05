ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

State Audit Examines Bias Within the LASD, Other CA Police Agencies

By Taylor Walker
Witness LA
Witness LA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new state-level audit of five police agencies in California, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), found biased conduct among law enforcement officers and little accountability for such behavior. The other four agencies were the San Bernardino, San Jose, and Stockton Police Departments, and the California...

witnessla.com

Witness LA

Witness LA

Topanga, CA
687
Followers
387
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

WitnessLA is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan source of criminal justice news in the public interest.

 http://witnessla.com/

