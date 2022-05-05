State Audit Examines Bias Within the LASD, Other CA Police Agencies

An investigation continues Friday into a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man at a gas station in downtown Los Angeles.William Castellanos was identified Friday as the man found dead in the parking lot of a gas station at Figueroa Street and Washington Boulevard at about 3 a.m. Thursday. His death is being investigated as a homicide, but no suspect information was immediately available.A high-caliber weapon was found next to the body. Police would only say that it was a type of assault rifle, and they are still trying to verify its make and model.Investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the gas station and other businesses, but preliminary information suggests there was an exchange of gunfire."We don't know if it's a shootout at this point, but there have been several pieces of evidence as far as casings located in the parking lot," LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO