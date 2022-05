This one is for all the chicken sandwich fans like me out there. A new chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey soon and it looks so good that I need to hunt it down. The place is called Hot Chikn Kitchn and it sounds like it’s totally about to be Chick Fil A 2.0. I saw some pictures online of their chicken online on their website and social media accounts, and I gotta say it looks way too good to not go out of your way to try.

