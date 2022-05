We are constantly being bombarded by today's technology - social media, streaming, phone calls, emails, online gaming - it's maddening when you think about how connected we are to the digital world and we often have little time to appreciate that living things around us and to bask in the awesomeness of nature. Every once in a while we should just try to leave it all behind and just get away for a while. Leave our modern conveniences behind and just unplug and reset ourselves.

WEST, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO