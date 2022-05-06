ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jason Oppenheim Got Visibly Emotional Over Ex Chrishell Stause During ‘Selling Sunset’ Reunion Taping: What You Didn’t See On Screen

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Still working through the split. Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause didn't hold back about their decision to part ways during the Selling Sunset reunion — but there were more details that didn't make it on screen.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s Most Honest Quotes About Their Relationship

Read article

According to an eyewitness, Oppenheim, 45, "got choked up" while discussing the reason for his breakup with Stause, 40, at the taping earlier this month. The former couple, who ended their relationship off screen during season 5, explained to host Tan France on the Friday, May 6, special that their views on children influenced the decision.

The insider also exclusively told Us Weekly that the broker avoided watching a never-before-seen clip between him and Mary Fitzgerald where they discussed Stause. "He couldn’t seem to bring himself to watch the scene back," the source noted, adding that the former soap actress held Fitzgerald's hand as her ex-boyfriend referred to her as “the love my life” on screen.

During the reunion, Oppenheim opened up about feeling as though he "f--ked it up" with the Days of Our Lives alum. “My love for Chrishell is as real as anything on this planet," the business owner admitted to his coworkers.

Stause, for her part, didn't seem thrilled to be reflecting back on the past romance. According to the insider, the reality star was "uncomfortable" when questions about her and Oppenheim came up.

By the end of the reunion, however, news broke Stause is dating nonbinary singer G Flip.

“I, you know, had this serious relationship [with Jason] and obviously, I am hoping to have a family but I've also taken some of the pressure off myself as far as what that looks like,” she said. “I don't necessarily have to have the child myself — [I’m] open to adoption, things like that. And so I'm just kind of enjoying right now and having a lot of fun and dating.”

After fans originally met the duo during Selling Sunset 's debut season in 2019, Stause and Oppenheim took their relationship to the next level two years later. In December 2021, Us confirmed that the real estate agents decided to go their separate ways.

'Selling Sunset' Cast: Who the Stars Have Dated Off Screen

Read article

At the time, the California native clarified that he had "different wants regarding a family" compared to his ex . “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” he wrote via his Instagram Story in December 2021. “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Ahead of season 5, Oppenheim admitted that he was still "raw" from the major life change . "I think that I made the right decision for myself, but also I think it's just extremely difficult," he told Us late last month. "I love her still. I always will. She's a great woman so there's just a lot of loss there."

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause on 'Selling Sunset.' Courtesy of Netflix

For Oppenheim, his time with Stause shaped his future and view on dating . "Chriselle has influenced me, shown me happiness, love and what it's like to be with someone that you have so much respect for. If there was really anything that was truly exceptional about our relationship, it was the calm, the communication and just the ease," he added at the time. "Chrishell, I think it's fair to say is a game changer and an eye-opener. She definitely showed me a lot of things about how a relationship should be."

Everything to Know So Far About 'Selling Sunset' Season 6

Read article

Stause also got candid about pulling the plug on the romance in the Netflix series. “He just told me that he doesn't want to have kids, so as much as this hurts me to say, I've been clear with him what that would mean, so we are done. We broke up,” she revealed to costar Emma Hernan . “I’m just disappointed. I just feel like you never have it figured out and I guess that's the life lesson. And I should know better at this point, but I thought this was it.”

The Kentucky native noted that she wasn't sure how the duo would transition back to being strictly colleagues . “I do not want to cry about a man,” she said in the finale. “We entered into this with, like, knowing that this was the case, I knew this going into it. But it's one of those things where I do need space to help myself detach. This sucks. I don't know if we can keep working together."

Season 5 of Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Selling Sunset’s Christine Just Responded to Jason Suggesting She Was Fired & There’s ‘Not a Place’ For Her

Click here to read the full article. Warning: Selling Sunset season 5 spoilers. If you’ve seen the Selling Sunset season 5 finale, you may have one question on your mind: Was Christine Quinn fired from The Oppenheim Group? As viewers know, Christine is one of several cast members on Selling Sunset, Netflix’s reality TV show about a group of agents at The Oppneheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. Before her career in real estate, Christine was a model and actress. She studied at the Julliard School of performing arts, according to TV Overmind, and has modeled for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
StyleCaster

Here’s How Heather Rae Young’s Net Worth Compares to Husband Tarek El Moussa & What She Makes on ‘Selling Sunset’

Click here to read the full article. Now that she’s married a woman, Selling Sunset fans want to know about Heather Rae Young’s net worth and how it compares to her husband, Tarek El Moussa. Heather—who was born on September 16, 1987, in Anaheim, California—is a cast member on Netflix’s Selling Sunset and an agent at the Los Angeles-based high-end, real-estate brokerage firm, The Oppenheim Group. Prior to her career as a real estate agent, Heather was a model and actress. In February 2010, she was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month. She’s also starred in eight movies, including 2014’s Love in...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tan France
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Chrishell Stause
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Real Estate Brokerage
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Red Hair Makeover While Mom Is In Ukraine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, made some slight changes to her hair color. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter added a red rinse to her typical dark blonde hairdo and she showed off the fabulous makeover on Sunday, May 1. Shiloh styled her hair in a neat bun as she sat outside a Starbucks in Studio City, California drinking coffee and laughing with a friend. Although the teenager didn’t fully commit to being a red-head, she’s definitely rocking the rinse! See the before and after photos of Shiloh’s hair makeover below.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear Who Scott Disick Just Got Cozy With In Miami—The Kardashians Are Going To Be SO Mad!

As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Inside Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna's Shocking Fight: Why Their Friendship Was 'Ending'

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has opened up like never before. Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated season 12, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards spilled all of the tea on the high stakes drama that will unfold when the hit series returns on May 11th. During a Monday, April 25, appearance on former costar Teddi Mellencamp's podcast "Two T's In A Pod," the Rinna Beauty founder, 58, and the Pretty Mess author, 50, revealed their longtime friendship hit a snag during filming. GARCELLE BEAUVAIS MOCKS ERIKA JAYNE FOR THROWING HER BOOK IN...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy