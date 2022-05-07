ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Conor Coady scores late equaliser

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolves captain Conor Coady headed a dramatic 97th-minute equaliser to deny Chelsea victory on the day the sale of the club was agreed. With Todd Boehly - the man leading the consortium's purchase - watching on...

www.bbc.co.uk

NBC Sports

Relegation battle in the Premier League: Who could go down?

The 2021-22 Premier League season has reached the business end of the campaign and the ‘run-in’ is going to be wild up and down the league. Focusing on the Premier League relegation battle, there are seven teams scrapping to stay in the Premier League. We know three will go down but it is getting so tight and tense at the bottom of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Jesse Marsch says his side must fight for their lives

Jesse Marsch says his Leeds side must now "fight for their lives" to escape relegation after a potentially defining day for the club's Premier League future. The Yorkshire outfit ended the day in the bottom three for the first time since October as their loss at Arsenal coincided with a resurgent Everton beating Leicester to move to 16th.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Match of the Day: "We started extremely well. We were determined and created chance after chance. And then playing against 10 men it is always more complicated. "We controlled the game really well. It became nervy and you start to defend that result." On...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Birthday boy Tonali scores 2 as Milan beats Verona to go top

MILAN (AP) — Sandro Tonali celebrated his 22nd birthday by scoring two goals that took AC Milan a step closer to its first Serie A title in 11 years. Milan won 3-1 at Hellas Verona on Sunday thanks mainly to a goal in each half from Tonali after Davide Faraoni had given the home side the lead. Rafael Leão set up both goals for Tonali.
SOCCER
BBC

Brighton embarrass woeful Manchester United

Manchester United's tough season hit a new low at Amex Stadium on Saturday as they were thrashed 4-0 by a Brighton side who had previously not won at home in 2022. In front of a record crowd at the ground of 31,637, the Seagulls were superb and dominated in a barely believable 90 minutes of football that saw them humiliate, outplay, out-fight and outwork their opponents.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: Chelsea win historic third successive WSL title

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United. Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller. The Blues, who win the league...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Fiorentina revives chances for Europe with 2-0 win over Roma

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A on Monday to revive its chances of qualifying for Europe following three straight losses. Nicolas Gonzalez converted a penalty and Giacomo Bonaventura doubled the advantage after only 11 minutes in Florence. Fiorentina moved up to seventh place, level on...
UEFA
BBC

Klopp on keeping positive, Guardiola's comments and facing Gerrard

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League match against Aston Villa on Tuesday. His message on the title race was clear, saying: "Why should we stop believing?" Klopp says he will try to make his players see things from his perspective after dropping points at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

A closer look at the battle for survival in the Premier League

The battle for Premier League survival is fast approaching the point of no return with only one place remaining after the latest round of fixtures.Watford will join Norwich in next season’s Sky Bet Championship as a result of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, but with Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle all nine points clear of the bottom three and effectively, if not yet mathematically safe, the field for the final push is now taking shape.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the runners and riders.Leicester😬 It's going right to the wire at the top and bottom pic.twitter.com/yd9dq8357n—...
PREMIER LEAGUE

