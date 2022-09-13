ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Wine

For a 'Whole Different Experience with Taste and Texture,' Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Mortar and Pestle Set

In a world full of souped-up gadgets, sometimes it can be hard to remember the traditional favorites of the past. But one tool you shouldn't overlook is the mortar and pestle. This workhorse can crunch and grind ingredients in a way electric tools can't. That's why when we saw that one of the top-rated options on Amazon was on sale for just $25, we had to share.
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GOBankingRates

10 Things You Should Always Buy at Sam’s Club

In an economically unstable time, when we may or may not be in a recession and inflation is pummeling our paychecks, saving on essentials like groceries is critical. If you’re shopping for a family, you likely already know that it’s savviest to hit up warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club to score the best deals.
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
Distractify

Amazon Return Pallets Are Often Sold Wholesale — Here's How You Can Buy Them

As a business, Amazon has become synonymous with convenience and ease. You get the goods you ordered in a matter of days, no matter where you are, and if those goods turn out not to work as you had expected they would, you can often return them. According to some statistics, as much as 30 percent of the orders purchased through Amazon are eventually returned, but what happens to all that merchandise once it comes back?
TODAY.com

I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing

A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
