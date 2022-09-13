Read full article on original website
Related
These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better
Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
In Style
Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are "Soft and Flattering" — and Just $25
One of the best parts of fall weather is getting to wear cozy loungewear again. After months of hot, sweaty weather, we now have the chilly fall breeze to look forward to. If your sweatpants collection could use a refresh, Amazon shoppers recommend adding these ″super comfortable″ $25 joggers to your rotation.
Podiatrists Helped Us Find Actually Supportive Ballet Flats
Professional-looking and office-friendly shoes from brands like Vionic and Dansko.
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret overstock sale section is packed with problem-solving products, starting at $6
We LOVE a good deal. Every week, we spend hours combing the internet for the very best products at the lowest prices to share with you. But there's only one thing that makes a deal on a product even better: it solves a problem. You probably already know that Amazon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Cool Item You Did Not Know You Can Order at McDonald's That You Will Never See on the Menu
It only seems right, especially in this heat. And it will save you money and time. But before you drive there, here's what you need to know. (Los Angeles, CA) - Did you know there are other items you can order at the McDonald's drive-thru besides your favorite burger and fries?
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now
Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...
Burger King Just Introduced The Craziest Menu Item–What Is An ‘Ice Whopper’?
As temperatures rise outside, Burger King has invented a new way for customers to stay cool in the sweltering summer heat. Just add some ice to your burger!. Yes, you read that right. The fast food chain concocted a brand new sandwich they call the “Ice Whopper,” which is essentially just what it sounds like: a Whopper topped with a layer of shaved ice. How strange!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period
A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
I was ‘ripped off’ at the Walmart self-checkout – Here’s how I lost money and it’s part of a disturbing trend
A WALMART patron said he was "ripped off" by one of the store's self-checkout when the scanner overcharged him. Customer Paul Trundy claims the scanner at a local Walmart in Denver, Colorado, overcharged him for a box of tea and a can of salmon during his latest visit. The salmon...
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get some cleaning and organizing done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home...
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Sam's ClubMore: This...
EatingWell
Should You Be Drinking a Glass of Water Before Bed? Here's What Dietitians Have to Say
While it's easy to overlook, next to the muscle, bone, organs and fat in our bodies that often step into the spotlight, water actually makes up 55% of the average adult female body and about 60% of adult male bodies, according to Cleveland Clinic. Just like the grass in a...
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1