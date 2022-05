Though still higher than average, Lake Erie’s water level has stabilized and is not expected to approach record levels or interfere with many activities this summer. Just two to three years ago, people got their feet wet getting on and off ferries that shuttled them between the mainland and the Lake Erie islands. Destinations such as Ohio State University’s Stone Laboratory on Gibraltar Island were closed because their docks were submerged. And many shoreline residents were on the lookout for erosion more than usual because of high water.

SCIENCE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO