LAS CRUCES - Centennial softball coach Fernie Valles tells doesn't care if pitcher Caprice Barela is 0 for 4 at the plate, as long as she's dialed in in the circle. Barela didn't have her best stuff on Friday night, but she kept Cibola off the scoreboard for the final two innings to help the No. 2 Hawks beat the No. 15 Cougars 5-3 at the Field of Dreams Softball Complex in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO