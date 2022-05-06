ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging that 3D printing technology will help return factory jobs to the U.S. and...

Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
KEYT

Fed: Inflation, Ukraine biggest threats to financial system

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve no longer views the coronavirus pandemic as the biggest threat to the global financial system. Instead, the central bank is pointing to Russia’s war in Ukraine and surging as inflation the chief perils. The observations came Monday in the Fed’s semiannual Financial Stability Report focusing on trends in trading and investing as well as broad economic issues. The Fed says that economic uncertainty has increased since its previous report, with Ukraine war being a big part of the deterioration. Inflation was also a big part of the report, as prices jump at rates not seen since the early 1980s.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bayer says Ukraine farmers progress with planting despite war

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Farmers in Ukraine have made better-than-expected progress preparing their fields so far despite Russia's attack on the country, the world's largest supplier of seeds and crop chemicals, Bayer (BAYGn.DE), said on Tuesday. "Not only us but all companies that operate in the (agricultural) inputs area...
AGRICULTURE
KEYT

California Democratic supremacy tested by crime, inflation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With rising crime fears, a homelessness crisis and soaring prices, Republicans hope California’s troubles will help create a pathway for some rare wins in the heavily Democratic state. Mail-in ballots are going out for the June 7 primary that will set the stage for November runoffs. The Republican Party is largely irrelevant in California, and the GOP could only field little-known candidates for governor and U.S. Senate. Many voters are disappointed in President Joe Biden, and the party in the White House typically loses congressional seats in midterm elections. But any GOP upsets would be isolated. Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by nearly 2-to-1 statewide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

WVa Tudor’s Biscuit World faces labor complaint from feds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A well-known West Virginia restaurant chain is facing a complaint from the National Labor Relations Board. Officials say they found evidence during an investigation that the Elkview Tudor’s Biscuit World unlawfully disciplined and threatened employees who tried to form a union. Tudor’s Biscuit World managers are accused of suspending two employees leading the unionization and repeatedly telling employees they could lose their jobs or see their pay docked if they formed a union. In a response to the complaint, an attorney for Tudor’s denied all allegations of unfair labor practices. The case will go to trial before an administrative law judge in Charleston on June 13 in U.S. District Court.
CHARLESTON, WV

