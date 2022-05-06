ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Pantown Brewing Wins Gold At World Beer Cup

By Jim Maurice
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pantown Brewing Company of St. Cloud won a gold medal at this year's World Beer Cup Awards. Pantown's Drop Forge Milk Stout took first place...

mix949.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Where to Dine Outdoors in Central Minnesota

With spring finally showing its face, we thought it would be a good time to take a look at the best spots in Central Minnesota for outdoor eating and drinking. These local spots are excited to see you. Let's hope for a long stretch of nice weather. Central MN Outdoor...
RESTAURANTS
MIX 94.9

How Minnesota Ranks in Craft Breweries

MINNEAPOLIS -- Craft brewers from all across the country are in Minneapolis this week for the annual Craft Brewers Conference. How does Minnesota stack up when it comes to the number of breweries we have in our state? There are 226 craft breweries in Minnesota which ranks us 15th nationally.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Milk And Honey Announce Patio Sessions Line-Up

ST. JOSEPH -- Milk and Honey Ciders has announced this year's Patio Sessions line-up. They have 16 music events planned starting on Sunday, June 26th with the Dairy Daughters. Later in the summer the Stearns County Pachanga Society, and the Church of Cash, will also take the stage. Tickets for...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
MIX 94.9

Passport Offers Discounts on Craft Beverages Around MN

UNDATED -- Explore Minnesota wants you to get out and start sipping this summer. They've just launched their first-ever Minnesota Sips Passport. You can download it for free onto your phone and then get special discounts and breweries, distilleries, wineries and cideries all across the state. Explore Minnesota spokeswoman Alyssa...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
MIX 94.9

Popular Festival Coming to Northern Minnesota in August

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you are not alone. I only heard about it from when I was living in Green Bay, Wisconsin which is basically right on Lake Michigan. But after experiencing this, it is so worth it.
TWO HARBORS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Gold Medal#Food Drink#Beverages#Pantown Brewing Company#The Sweet Stout#Man Brewing Company#Bent Hop
MIX 94.9

Granite City Train Show Returns Saturday in St. Cloud

The Granite City Train Show is returning to the Rivers Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud Saturday. The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dr. Edward Olson is the organizer of the event and he joined me on WJON this week. Dr. Olson says they have operating layouts for the different model train scales on display. He says they also have vendors who will be selling trains and this includes hobbyists, and retirees.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Make Dream Getaway #61 Your Trip of a Lifetime

Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding four more Dream Getaways to three lucky Central Minnesotans this spring. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Bear Spotted Overnight in Sauk Rapids

Residents in Sauk Rapids are being warned about a wandering bear in town. At 1 AM on Monday the Sauk Rapids Police Department shared on Facebook:. We have received a report of a bear wondering near 15th St NE and 20th Ave NE. It appears to be a smaller in size bear. We ask that you do not approach or feed the bear.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MIX 94.9

Love Cheese? Don’t Miss ‘Curd Fest’ in Brooten, MN this June

Calling all cheese lovers, Curd Fest is once again returning to Redhead Creamery in Brooten, Minnesota this June. This year Curd Fest is going to be bigger than ever. This year they're introducing a Celebrity Milking Competition featuring the Resident Redhead (Alise Sjorstrom), Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and other local favorites. There will also be an opportunity to bottle feed a baby calf, and you can see how milk is harvested during the afternoon.
BROOTEN, MN
MIX 94.9

The Ten Best Things About Summer In St. Cloud

I hate to potentially jinx anything, but the weather appears to have turned and we might actually be getting a summer this year after all! How exciting!. Here are the ten things I am looking forward to the most this summer in St. Cloud (in no particular order). #1 SUMMERTIME...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Sauk Rapids-Rice Culinary Team Competes at Nationals

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice culinary team is one of the best in the nation this year. The team took second place in the nation in the restaurant management competition over the weekend at the ProStart Invitational in Washington, D.C. The first-place team was from Texas. The Sauk Rapids-Rice...
WASHINGTON, DC
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Area Farmers Market Starts Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- The farmers market starts Saturday in downtown St. Cloud. St. Cloud Area Farmers Market President Robin Heinen says the produce and plant vendors are a little behind schedule due to the cold spring, but there will still be plenty of items for you to shop for. We'll...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

10 Best Places for Cinco de Mayo Nachos Around St. Cloud

It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food, especially on Cinco de Mayo. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy