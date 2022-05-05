317-323 E. Wilson Street

Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) The Planning Division, in collaboration with Zoning staff, is working to implement a 2018 Comprehensive Plan call for implementation of "Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) overlay zoning" along planned BRT and other high-frequency transit corridors to "create development intensity minimums, reduce parking requirements, and support transit use." For more information, and to sign up for Wednesday, May 11 and Monday, May 16 public meetings on this effort, please visit the project web page.

