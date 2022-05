CHICAGO (CBS) -- For it to become a reality, Chicago's proposed casino needs approval of city council. On Monday, a special City Council committee on the casino threw questions about issues from crime to traffic and ethics at the would-be operator, Bally's, and at Mayor Lori Lightfoot's team, which selected Bally's last week. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, the city did not conduct a new safety study to determine how crime would be impacted by a casino - in hopes of getting the casino up and generating revenue quickly. Some in the City Council feel it is too fast...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 43 MINUTES AGO