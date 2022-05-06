The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt: ‘I Got the Realest G in Town’

Madison Prewett and Grant Michael Troutt Courtesy of Grant Michael Troutt/Instagram

All coupled up! The Bachelor ’s Madison Prewett has a new man in her life — and she’s ready to tell the world.

“So now y’all know, I got the realist G in town,” the 26-year-old Alabama native wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 5, under a photo of herself and her new beau. “Grant Michael Troutt, you are so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do.”

The Bachelor Nation alum went on to describe the early days of her romance with the 26-year-old Texas native, calling their relationship the “wildest adventure filled with highs and lows.”

“There’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with,” Prewett wrote . “It’s been special since the first date: when you forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours. You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye. There’s nobody else in the world like you. Let’s keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving. G&M.”

Troutt shared a relationship reveal of his own on Thursday, wiring, "Uhhh ohhhh. Sooo kinda got something I've been keeping on the low low. My shawty. Madison, crazy how fast 5 months has flown by? You make me smile like nobody else. You have an infectious laughter and joy about you that is so attractive to the world. You love people fiercely. I’ve never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty... You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better."

Grant Michael Troutt and Madison Prewett Courtesy of Grant Michael Troutt/Instagram

He gushed: "I laugh hard with you and have also cried deeply with you. Been in some really awesome highs with you, and had some really hard moments too… you’re my first call through it all. You’re by my side. I’m so glad I met you lil Madi rose🦁😋 Hand in hand. My ride or die. I’ve enjoyed every second of this ride. Could write a book on what I’ve learned from your heart, but I’ll save that for another time. For now just know, like drizzy drake said, 'I got z’s for these other girls I’m sleepyyyy.'"

When she appeared on season 24 of the ABC series in 2020, the former basketball player told then-Bachelor Peter Weber that the day she says “I do” would be the day that she gives herself “body, soul, and spirit” to the man she marries.

The Made for This Moment author left the series early, but Weber, 30, tried to reconnect with her after he broke off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss . Prewett and the pilot ultimately decided not to pursue a relationship after the finale aired in March 2020, citing the reality stars' faith as the reason why they couldn’t reconcile.

“I have to live that out even in the hardest moments when tens of millions of people are watching and my character and my faith and my convictions and beliefs are being attacked,” she explained, referencing her tense interactions with the California native and his mother, Barbara , during the After the Final Rose special.

While Prewett didn’t find love on reality TV, she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 that she was satisfied with her journey.

“I can honestly say throughout that entire Bachelor experience, I was 100 percent myself ,” the former Price Is Right contestant said. “When my very bold moments and courageous moments and me vocalizing things came out, they came out. I was just fully myself, really just being led by peace, but also just staying true to who I am throughout that entire experience, so I don’t have any regrets.”