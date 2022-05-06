ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt: ‘I Got the Realest G in Town’

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgQ31_0fV1ozfG00
Madison Prewett and Grant Michael Troutt Courtesy of Grant Michael Troutt/Instagram

All coupled up! The Bachelor ’s Madison Prewett has a new man in her life — and she’s ready to tell the world.

Messiest Bachelor Nation Breakups: Andi and Josh, Colton and Cassie, More

Read article

“So now y’all know, I got the realist G in town,” the 26-year-old Alabama native wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 5, under a photo of herself and her new beau. “Grant Michael Troutt, you are so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do.”

The Bachelor Nation alum went on to describe the early days of her romance with the 26-year-old Texas native, calling their relationship the “wildest adventure filled with highs and lows.”

“There’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with,” Prewett wrote . “It’s been special since the first date: when you forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours. You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye. There’s nobody else in the world like you. Let’s keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving. G&M.”

Every Time Bachelor Nation Stars Left Before the Final Rose Ceremony

Read article

Troutt shared a relationship reveal of his own on Thursday, wiring, "Uhhh ohhhh. Sooo kinda got something I've been keeping on the low low. My shawty. Madison, crazy how fast 5 months has flown by? You make me smile like nobody else. You have an infectious laughter and joy about you that is so attractive to the world. You love people fiercely. I’ve never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty... You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jN4UG_0fV1ozfG00
Grant Michael Troutt and Madison Prewett Courtesy of Grant Michael Troutt/Instagram

He gushed: "I laugh hard with you and have also cried deeply with you. Been in some really awesome highs with you, and had some really hard moments too… you’re my first call through it all. You’re by my side. I’m so glad I met you lil Madi rose🦁😋 Hand in hand. My ride or die. I’ve enjoyed every second of this ride. Could write a book on what I’ve learned from your heart, but I’ll save that for another time. For now just know, like drizzy drake said, 'I got z’s for these other girls I’m sleepyyyy.'"

When she appeared on season 24 of the ABC series in 2020, the former basketball player told then-Bachelor Peter Weber that the day she says “I do” would be the day that she gives herself “body, soul, and spirit” to the man she marries.

Not for Everyone! Bachelor Nation Stars Who Found Love After the Show

Read article

The Made for This Moment author left the series early, but Weber, 30, tried to reconnect with her after he broke off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss . Prewett and the pilot ultimately decided not to pursue a relationship after the finale aired in March 2020, citing the reality stars' faith as the reason why they couldn’t reconcile.

“I have to live that out even in the hardest moments when tens of millions of people are watching and my character and my faith and my convictions and beliefs are being attacked,” she explained, referencing her tense interactions with the California native and his mother, Barbara , during the After the Final Rose special.

While Prewett didn’t find love on reality TV, she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 that she was satisfied with her journey.

“I can honestly say throughout that entire Bachelor experience, I was 100 percent myself ,” the former Price Is Right contestant said. “When my very bold moments and courageous moments and me vocalizing things came out, they came out. I was just fully myself, really just being led by peace, but also just staying true to who I am throughout that entire experience, so I don’t have any regrets.”

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals Why She Kept Jake Funk Romance Private: ‘Nothing Good’ Came From Past Public Relationships

Just for them. Hannah Ann Sluss wanted to keep her relationship with boyfriend Jake Funk out of the spotlight — especially after her very public split from former Bachelor Peter Weber. "I wanted to wait to share [our relationship] with everyone because it was our decision," the model, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively at the […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Alabama State
geekspin

Chris Rock finally breaks his silence on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap

For the first time ever, Chris Rock has finally addressed the now-infamous slapping incident between him and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards last month. Rock directly referenced the slap during his sold-out show at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 22nd. He, however, only talked about it for a few seconds and quickly moved on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Red Hair Makeover While Mom Is In Ukraine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, made some slight changes to her hair color. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter added a red rinse to her typical dark blonde hairdo and she showed off the fabulous makeover on Sunday, May 1. Shiloh styled her hair in a neat bun as she sat outside a Starbucks in Studio City, California drinking coffee and laughing with a friend. Although the teenager didn’t fully commit to being a red-head, she’s definitely rocking the rinse! See the before and after photos of Shiloh’s hair makeover below.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Prewett
Person
Jesus
Person
Hannah Ann Sluss
OK! Magazine

Marital Woes: Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher's Marriage Plagued By Jealousy, Spills Source

Is Carrie Underwood's marriage crumbling? After blowing everyone away at the 2022 Country Music Awards, the vocalist, 39, and her husband Mike Fisher, 41, apparently had a bit of a tumultuous date night exposing deep problems in their relationship. "Everyone was praising and fawning over Carrie at the CMT's and Mike couldn't seem to get a word in edgewise," a source told Life & Style magazine. "He felt like a spare part, and it really got to him." CARRIE UNDERWOOD FILES SOLO TO 75TH ACM AWARDS AS CAREER PUTS MIKE FISHER MARRIAGE IN JEOPARDY"Someone even mistook Mike as a waiter...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'7 Little Johnstons': Liz Breaks Big News to Her Parents, and They're Not Thrilled in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston is finally breaking the big news to her parents about plans to live with boyfriend Brice, but Trent and Amber Johnston aren't exactly celebrating their daughter's relationship milestone. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale of the TLC show, Liz stops by her parents to deliver the news she's been nervous to share with her mom and dad.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Town
The Spun

Look: Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky Share Wedding Photos

Pro golfer Dustin Johnson is officially married to Paulina Gretzky. The two tied the knot on Saturday after being engaged for eight years. A couple of photos have surfaced from the wedding, which you can see right here:. The ceremony took place down at Tennessee’s Blackberry Farm, which is a...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
CHICAGO, IL
OK! Magazine

Inside Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna's Shocking Fight: Why Their Friendship Was 'Ending'

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has opened up like never before. Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated season 12, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards spilled all of the tea on the high stakes drama that will unfold when the hit series returns on May 11th. During a Monday, April 25, appearance on former costar Teddi Mellencamp's podcast "Two T's In A Pod," the Rinna Beauty founder, 58, and the Pretty Mess author, 50, revealed their longtime friendship hit a snag during filming. GARCELLE BEAUVAIS MOCKS ERIKA JAYNE FOR THROWING HER BOOK IN...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy