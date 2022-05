SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Lee Pitts, who was a standout defensive back for the University of Sioux Falls Football Team in 2021, will participate in a rookie mini-camp for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League on May 12-15. Pitts helped lead the Cougars to an NSIC South Division title as part of an 8-3 season in the NSIC. He was part of a USF defense that was fifth in the NSIC in total defense and led the lead in scoring defense.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO