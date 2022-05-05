ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Huskers Head North to Minnesota

Cover picture for the articleSiebert Field | Minneapolis, Minn. Friday, May 6 – 6:30 p.m. Pitching: RHP Shay Schanaman (2-7) vs. RHP Sam Ireland (4-4) Radio: Huskers Radio Network – Lincoln (1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Saturday, May 7 – 6 p.m. Pitching: LHP Emmett Olson (2-3)...

KELOLAND TV

Thousands on the run at Howard Wood Dakota Relays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At the low end of the scale, an estimated 45,000 athletes have participated in the Howard Wood Dakota Relays over the past 15 years. The estimate is from Mark Meile who ran the relays for 25 years from 1992 to 2018. He’s not in charge now but he is on the board.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Jacobsen joining Huskers as preferred walk-on

LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers drop series finale on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KSNB Local4

Storm drop heartbreaker in first game of Western Conference Finals

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The No. 1 Tri-City Storm hosted the second-seeded Sioux City Musketeers for the first game of the Western Conference Finals Friday night at the Viaero Center. The Storm and Muskies were tied 4-4 before Tri-City gave up the game-winning goal with around five seconds left in...
KEARNEY, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska hoops gets PWO commitment from in-state PG

Cale Jacobsen has decided to stay in the state of Nebraska to play college basketball. He revealed that he is committing to Nebraska in a social media post on Saturday. Jacobsen received offers from Drake, North Dakota State, Omaha, and UMKC. He attends Ashland-Greenland High School in Ashland, Nebraska. Jacobsen is a 6-foot-4, 185 pound PG from the class of 2022 that isn’t rated yet per Rivals.
OMAHA, NE
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Purdue – game one

Iowa baseball defeated Purdue, 5-2, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City in game one of their three-game series on Friday. Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur pitched just over eight innings. Through 96 pitches, Mazur struck out three batters. Iowa scored all five runs in the third inning. Purdue scratched across...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Former Maryland linebacker, UCF transfer arrested for domestic battery

Police arrested and charged former Maryland linebacker and UCF transfer Terrence Lewis for domestic battery on Sunday evening, per public records. Authorities booked Lewis into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade (Fla.) County with a $1,500 bond. After entering the NCAA transfer portal at the end of the...
MARYLAND STATE
Sioux City Journal

Local roundup: Sioux City Bandits win on the road

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Sioux City Bandits won again on Saturday to move their record to 6-0 after a 42-35 win over Wyoming. The Bandits led 27-21 at the half. The Bandits scored 15 points in the second half. Sioux City will stay on the road next weekend against...
SIOUX CITY, IA
On3.com

Former Michigan DB Sammy Faustin announces transfer destination

Michigan Wolverines football has lost nine transfers out of the program this offseason — one of them being defensive back Sammy Faustin, who has found a new home. He announced his commitment to UMass on his Twitter account. At UMass, Faustin will be reunited with former Michigan defensive coordinator...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Baseball Drops Big Ten Road Series to Minnesota

Nebraska fell 3-1 in the series finale at Minnesota on Sunday afternoon at Siebert Field in Minneapolis. The Huskers (19-27, 7-11 Big Ten) scored their lone run on five hits and no errors, while the Golden Gophers (14-31, 4-14 Big Ten) tallied three runs, seven hits and an error. Jackson...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
York News-Times

Watch now: Mya Felder walks it off for Nebraska

Mya Felder's walk-off hit against Indiana continues special season for Revelle, Huskers. Sunday marked the end of Nebraska's best regular season since 2014, and it could not have ended in more dramatic fashion.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Matt Young wins Elk Point Early Bird

ELK POINT, S.D. -- The weather, as you know, hasn’t exactly been conducive for golf thus far this spring. However, that didn’t stop the Elk Point Early Bird from commencing Saturday at The Pointe Golf & Event Center. Matt Young, a former Morningside University golfer, battled windy conditions...
ELK POINT, SD
Sand Hills Express

Johnson Finishes in Top Ten of Nebraska Girls Junior Golf Series Event

Broken Bow girls golf team member Camryn Johnson competed in the second tournament of the Nebraska junior golf – girls spring junior series May 7th at the York Country Club. Johnson had a top ten finish as she tied for 6th overall with an 87. The event was won by Emily Karmazin of Omaha with a low round of 75. The final event of the tour is scheduled for May 15th at the Kearney Country Club.
BROKEN BOW, NE

