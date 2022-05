West New York is planning to bond some $6 million to acquire two properties on Bergenline Avenue. The West New York Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to introduce an ordinance to bond for the acquisition of the properties, with Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo voting to abstain, a rare instance on a board that usually votes in lockstep. According to Cirillo, he had not had any time to read the bond ordinance.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO