Just a reminder: Next Tuesday, May 17 is primary election day here in Oregon, and IT'S SUPER IMPORTANT that you vote in this one! Not only will you picking who you want to represent us in the November race for governor, there's some critical City Council races as well, which could easily decide who will be making big decisions for Portland post-pandemic... so make sure you're informed!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO