WWE 2K22 wrestlers list sorted by Raw, Smackdown, AEW and more

By Ben Wilson
 3 days ago

The WWE 2K22 wrestlers list is massive, mixing in contemporary faces, legendary heels, and a whole host of infamous 'tweeners. WWE 2K22 features more than 200 grapplers in total, but wrestling is a notoriously fluid industry – which can make it difficult to track who’s on Raw or Smackdown or NXT, and who’s left the company for AEW. So we've done it for you. Correct as of Wednesday, July 6, below you'll find every single grappler on the WWE 2K22 wrestlers list, and their current brand (or other place of employment).

WWE 2K22 wrestler names explained

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dxJx_0fV1DSce00

(Image credit: 2K)

To ensure this list is completely up to date, we’ve sorted contracted WWE wrestlers according to their current names. Some of these have changed since WWE 2K22 was released – in these instances, we’ve added a note to clarify. For instance, Gunther is known in the game as Walter, Ludwig Kaiser as Marcel Barthel, and Alba Fyre as Kay Lee Ray.

For those Legends and those no longer with WWE, we’ve maintained their in-game name, as it’s usually their best-known moniker from their time wrestling for the company.

All WWE 2K22 Legends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Fiog_0fV1DSce00

(Image credit: 2K)
  • Andre The Giant (M, 88)
  • Batista (M, 88)
  • Beth Phoenix (M, 87)
  • Big Boss Man (M, 81)
  • The Boogeyman (M, 81) [DLC]
  • Booker T (M, 88)
  • Bret Hart (M, 91)
  • British Bulldog (M, 86) [DLC]
  • Cactus Jack (M, 82) [DLC]
  • Diesel (M, 87) / Kevin Nash (M, 88)
  • Doink The Clown (M, 81) [DLC]
  • Eddie Guerrero (M, 90)
  • Eric Bischoff (M, 69)
  • Faarooq (M, 88)
  • Goldberg (M, 88)
  • Hulk Hogan (M, 91)
  • The Hurricane (M, 82) [DLC]
  • JBL (M, 88)
  • Jerry Lawler (M, 86)
  • Jim Neidhart (M, 86)
  • John Cena (M, 92)
  • Kane (M, 82)
  • Mr McMahon (M, 76)
  • Papa Shango (M, 79)
  • Razor Ramon (M, 84) / Scott Hall (M, 87)
  • Randy Savage (M, 88)
  • Ric Flair (M, 88)
  • Rikishi (M, 86) [DLC]
  • Road Dogg (M, 85)
  • Rob Van Dam (M, TBC) [DLC]
  • The Rock (M, 93)
  • Roddy Piper (M, 85)
  • Shane McMahon (M, 79)
  • Shawn Michaels (M, 88)
  • Steve Austin (M, 92)
  • Ted DiBiase (M, 85)
  • Triple H (M, 91)
  • Ultimate Warrior (M, 88)
  • Umaga (M, 88) [DLC]
  • The Undertaker (M, 90)
  • Vader (M, 91) [DLC]
  • X-Pac (M, 85)
  • Yokozuna (M, 90) [DLC]
  • Chyna (F, 87)
  • Stacy Keibler (F, 75) [DLC]
  • Stephanie McMahon (F, 77)
  • Trish Stratus (F, 88)

WWE 2K22 Raw wrestlers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k63cx_0fV1DSce00

(Image credit: 2K)
  • AJ Styles (M, 91)
  • Akira Tozawa (M, 75)
  • Angelo Dawkins (M, 80)
  • Bobby Lashley (M, 91)
  • Cedric Alexander (M, 76)
  • Chad Gable (M, 76)
  • Ciampa (M, 84) [known in game as Tommaso Ciampa]
  • Damian Priest (M, 84)
  • Dolph Ziggler (M, 82)
  • Dominik Mysterio (M, 79)
  • Edge (M, 91)
  • Ezekiel (M, 75) [known in game as Elias]
  • Finn Balor (M, 87)
  • Kevin Owens (M, 85)
  • Logan Paul (M, TBC) [DLC]
  • The Miz (M, 86)
  • Montez Ford (M, 82)
  • MVP (M, 80)
  • Omos (M, 82) [DLC]
  • Otis (M, 77)
  • R-Truth (M, 77)
  • Randy Orton (M, 88)
  • Rey Mysterio (M, 90)
  • Riddle (M, 85)
  • Robert Roode (M, 81)
  • Seth Rollins (M, 81)
  • Shelton Benjamin (M, 81)
  • T-Bar (M, 76)
  • Theory (M, 80) [known in game as Austin Theory]
  • Titus O’Neill (M, 76)
  • Alexa Bliss (F, 84)
  • Asuka (F, 90)
  • Becky Lynch (F, 92)
  • Bianca Belair (F, 87)
  • Carmella (F, 79)
  • Dana Brooke (F, 74)
  • Doudrop (F, 82) [DLC]
  • Liv Morgan (F, 77)
  • Maryse (F, 79)
  • Nikki ASH (F, 82)
  • Rhea Ripley (F, 86)
  • Tamina (F, 75)

WWE 2K22 Smackdown wrestlers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQUXc_0fV1DSce00

(Image credit: 2K)
  • Angel (M, 79) [known in game as Angel Garza]
  • Big E (M, 87)
  • Brock Lesnar (M, 94)
  • Butch (M, 81) [known in game as Pete Dunne]
  • Drew Gulak (M, 79)
  • Drew McIntyre (M, 91)
  • Erik (M, 80)
  • Gunther (M, 86) [known in game as Walter]
  • Happy Corbin (M, 81)
  • Humberto (M, 77) [known in game as Humberto Carrillo]
  • Ivar (M, 81)
  • Jey Uso (M, 85)
  • Jimmy Uso (M, 85)
  • Jinder Mahal (M, 77)
  • Kofi Kingston (M, 88)
  • Ludwig Kaiser (M, 79) [known in game as Marcel Barthel]
  • Mace (M, 76)
  • Max Dupri (M, TBC) [DLC, known in game as LA Knight]
  • Mansoor (M, 80)
  • Mustafa Ali (M, 77)
  • Rick Boogs (M, 81) [DLC]
  • Ricochet (M, 82)
  • Roman Reigns (M, 95)
  • Sami Zayn (M, 80)
  • Sheamus (M, 85)
  • Shinsuke Nakamura (M, 88)
  • Xavier Woods (M, 86)
  • Bayley (F, 88)
  • Carmella (F, 79)
  • Charlotte Flair (F, 90)
  • Lacey Evans (F, 81)
  • Naomi (F, 79)
  • Natalya (F, 84)
  • Raquel Rodriguez (F, 81) [known in game as Raquel Rodriguez]
  • Ronda Rousey (F, 91) [DLC]
  • Sasha Banks (F, 88)
  • Shayna Baszler (F, 84)
  • Shotzi (F, 77)
  • Sonya Deville (F, 79)
  • Xia Li (F, TBC) [DLC]

WWE 2K22 NXT wrestlers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bx0sf_0fV1DSce00

(Image credit: 2K)
  • Apollo Crews (M, 81)
  • Axiom (M, 82) [DLC, known in game as A-Kid]
  • Cameron Grimes (M, 79)
  • Commander Azeez (M, TBC) [DLC]
  • Cruz Del Toro (M, 79) [known in game as Raul Mendoza]
  • Giovanni Vinci (M, 80) [known in game as Fabian Aichner]
  • JD McDonagh (M, 79) [known in game as Jordan Devlin]
  • Joaquin Wilde (M, 79)
  • Katana Chance (F, 79) [DLC, known in game as Kacy Catanzaro]
  • Roderick Strong (M, 80)
  • Santos Escobar (M, 81)
  • Wes Lee (M, 79) [DLC]
  • Alba Fyre (F, 81) [known in game as Kay Lee Ray]
  • Indi Hartwell (F, 77) [DLC]
  • Io Shirai (F, 82)
  • Mandy Rose (F, 80)
  • Sarray (F, TBC) [DLC]

WWE 2K22 NXT UK wrestlers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuMiE_0fV1DSce00

(Image credit: 2K)
  • Ilja Dragunov (M, 86) [DLC]
  • Trent Seven (M, 77)
  • Tyler Bate (M, 82)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers now with AEW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sDEa_0fV1DSce00

(Image credit: 2K)
  • Ariya Daivari (M, 70)
  • Cesaro (M, 84)
  • Isaiah Scott (M, 80)
  • Jake Roberts (M, 85)
  • Jeff Hardy (M, 85)
  • Keith Lee (M, 80)
  • Kyle O’Reilly (M, 81)
  • Murphy (M, 77)
  • Samoa Joe (M, 86)
  • William Regal (M, 85)
  • Ember Moon (F, 81)
  • Toni Storm (F, 80)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers now with Impact

  • Mickie James (F, 81)
  • Mia Yim (F, 79)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers now with MLW

  • Karrion Kross (M, 84)
  • Lince Dorado (M, 75)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers now with NJPW

  • Kushida (M, 79)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers with Pro Wrestling NOAH

  • Timothy Thatcher (M, 80)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers now with CMLL

  • Gran Metalik (M, 79)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers now with WXW

  • Alexander Wolfe (M, 77)

WWE 2K22 wrestlers now with NWA

  • Dexter Lumis (M, 79)
  • Fandango (M, 77)

All WWE 2K22 free agents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGwLT_0fV1DSce00

(Image credit: 2K)
  • The Brian Kendrick (M, 74)
  • Braun Strowman (M, 90)
  • Candice LeRae (F, 77)
  • Danny Burch (M, 77)
  • Johnny Gargano (M, 82)
  • John Morrison (M, 80)
  • Kalisto (M, 74)
  • Oney Lorcan (M, 76)
  • Slapjack (M, 71)
  • Tucker (M, 71)
  • Tyler Breeze (M, 77)
  • Billie Kay (F, 77)
  • Dakota Kai (F, 79)
  • Lana (F, 71)
  • Nia Jax (F, 82)
  • Peyton Royce (F, 79)
  • Tegan Nox (F, 79)

Playable list of WWE 2K22 Celebrities

  • Machine Gun Kelly (M, TBC) [DLC]
  • Mr T (M, 84) [DLC]

WWE 2K22 managers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1qjz_0fV1DSce00

(Image credit: 2K)
  • Bobby Heenan (M)
  • Mr McMahon (M)
  • Paul Heyman (M)
  • Triple H (M)
  • Scarlett (F)
  • Stephanie McMahon (F)

WWE 2K22 alternates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urtIq_0fV1DSce00

(Image credit: 2K)
  • Dolph Ziggler ’09 (M, 80)
  • Eddie Guerrero ’97 (M, 87)
  • Finn Balor Demon (M, 90)
  • Kane ’08 (M, 90)
  • Kevin Nash NWO (M, 88) [DLC]
  • Hollywood Hogan (M, 93) [DLC]
  • The Miz 11 (M, 90)
  • Rey Mysterio ’05 (M, 84)
  • Rey Mysterio ’06 (M, 87)
  • Rey Mysterio ’08 (M, 86)
  • Rey Mysterio ’09 (M, 88)
  • Rey Mysterio Dec ’09 (M, 87)
  • Rey Mysterio ’11 (M, 88)
  • Rey Mysterio Jr (M, 82)
  • Rey Mysterio Jr ’96 (M, 82)
  • Seth Rollins ’20 (M, 88)
  • Scott Hall NWO (M, 90) [DLC]
  • Syxx (M, 88) [DLC]
  • The Undertaker ’95 (M, 88) [DLC]
  • The Undertaker ’98 (M, 93) [DLC]
  • The Undertaker WM36 (M, 91) [DLC]
  • Reckoning (F, 76)

Want profiles of everyone featured above? Then leap on over to our WWE 2K22 roster guide.

