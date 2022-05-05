Increased intracellular Cl concentration mediates neutrophil extracellular traps formation in atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases

Nosocomial pneumonia caused by carbapenem-resistant gram-negative bacteria (CRGNB) is a growing threat due to the limited therapeutic choices and high mortality rate. The aim of this study was to evaluate the prognostic factors for mortality in patients with nosocomial pneumonia caused by CRGNB and the impact of colistin-based therapy on the outcomes of intensive care unit (ICU) patients. We conducted a retrospective study of the ICUs in five tertiary teaching hospitals in Taiwan. Patients with nosocomial pneumonia caused by CRGNB from January 2016 to December 2016 were included. Prognostic factors for mortality were analyzed using multivariate logistic regression. The influence of colistin-based therapy on mortality and clinical and microbiological outcomes were evaluated in subgroups using different severity stratification criteria. A total of 690 patients were enrolled in the study, with an in-hospital mortality of 46.1%. The most common CRGNB pathogens were Acinetobacter baumannii (78.7%) and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (13.0%). Significant predictors (odds ratio and 95% confidence interval) of mortality from multivariate analysis were a length of hospital stay (LOS) prior to pneumonia of longer than 9Â days (2.18, 1.53"“3.10), a sequential organ failure assessment (SOFA) score of more than 7 (2.36, 1.65"“3.37), supportive care with vasopressor therapy (3.21, 2.26"“4.56), and escalation of antimicrobial therapy (0.71, 0.50"“0.99). There were no significant differences between the colistin-based therapy in the deceased and survival groups (42.1% vs. 42.7%, p"‰="‰0.873). In the subgroup analysis, patients with multiple organ involvement (>"‰2 organs) or higher SOFA score (>"‰7) receiving colistin-based therapy had better survival outcomes. Prolonged LOS prior to pneumonia onset, high SOFA score, vasopressor requirement, and timely escalation of antimicrobial therapy were predictors for mortality in critically ill patients with nosocomial CRGNB pneumonia. Colistin-based therapy was associated with better survival outcomes in subgroups of patients with a SOFA score of more than 7 and multiple organ involvement.

