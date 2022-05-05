ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increased intracellular Cl concentration mediates neutrophil extracellular traps formation in atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases

By Hui Han
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) play crucial roles in atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases such as acute coronary syndrome (ACS). Our preliminary study shows that oxidized low-density lipoprotein (oxLDL)-induced NET formation is accompanied by an elevated intracellular Clâˆ’ concentration ([Clâˆ’]i) and reduced cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) expression in freshly isolated human blood...

Nature.com

Persistence of C-reactive protein increased levels and high disease activity are predictors of cardiovascular disease in patients with axial spondyloarthritis

An accurate prediction of cardiovascular (CV) risk in patients with Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a strong unmet need, as CV risk algorithms poorly perform in these subjects. The aim of this study was to establish whether the persistence of high C-reactive protein (CRP) and high disease activity may be considered predictive factors of CVD in axSpA. 295 patients without personal history of CVD, were consecutively enrolled in this study. To evaluate the relationship between CV events occurrence (fatal and non-fatal) and the persistence of increased CRP levels, ASDAS (Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score)"‰>"‰2.1, and BASDAI (Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity)"‰>"‰4 during the follow-up, univariable and multivariable Cox Proportional Hazard Models have been performed. During follow-up (we analyzed 10-years retrospective data), 23 patients had a CV event. Multivariable Cox Proportional Hazard Models showed a strong association between CV event and the persistency of increased CRP levels (namely, percentage of visits in which CRP levels were increased) (HR"‰="‰1.03; 95%CI 1.015"“1.045; p"‰<"‰0.001), of ASDAS"‰>"‰2.1 (HR"‰="‰1.014, 95%CI 1.000"“1.028, p"‰="‰0.047), and of BASDAI"‰>"‰4 (HR 1.019, 95%CI 1.006"“1.033, p"‰="‰0.006) during follow-up, after adjustment for age, sex, and diabetes. This study suggests that persistence of increased CRP levels and high disease activity may be considered biomarkers to identify those axSpA patients at higher risk of CVD. Innovative axSpA-specific CV risk score, including these variables, have to be developed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Wnt/beta-catenin signaling confers ferroptosis resistance by targeting GPX4 in gastric cancer

The development of chemotherapy resistance is the most vital obstacle to clinical efficacy in gastric cancer (GC). The dysregulation of the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling pathway is critically associated with GC development and chemotherapy resistance. Ferroptosis is a form of regulated cell death, induced by an iron-dependent accumulation of lipid peroxides during chemotherapy. However, whether the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling directly controls resistance to cell death, remains unclear. Here, we show that the activation of the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling attenuates cellular lipid ROS production and subsequently inhibits ferroptosis in GC cells. The beta-catenin/TCF4 transcription complex directly binds to the promoter region of GPX4 and induces its expression, resulting in the suppression of ferroptotic cell death. Concordantly, TCF4 deficiency promotes cisplatin-induced ferroptosis in vitro and in vivo. Thus, we demonstrate that the aberrant activation of the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling confers ferroptosis resistance and suggests a potential therapeutic strategy to enhance chemo-sensitivity for advanced GC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

The impact of the gut microbiome on extra-intestinal autoimmune diseases

The prevalence of autoimmune diseases (ADs) worldwide has rapidly increased over the past few decades. Thus, in addition to the classical risk factors for ADs, such as genetic polymorphisms, infections and smoking, environmental triggers have been considered. Recent sequencing-based approaches have revealed that patients with extra-intestinal ADs, such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes and systemic lupus erythematosus, have distinct gut microbiota compositions compared to healthy controls. Faecal microbiota transplantation or inoculation with specific microbes in animal models of ADs support the hypothesis that alterations of gut microbiota influence autoimmune responses and disease outcome. Here, we describe the compositional and functional changes in the gut microbiota in patients with extra-intestinal AD and discuss how the gut microbiota affects immunity. Moreover, we examine how the gut microbiota might be modulated in patients with ADs as a potential preventive or therapeutic approach.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical outcome of nosocomial pneumonia caused by Carbapenem-resistant gram-negative bacteria in critically ill patients: a multicenter retrospective observational study

Nosocomial pneumonia caused by carbapenem-resistant gram-negative bacteria (CRGNB) is a growing threat due to the limited therapeutic choices and high mortality rate. The aim of this study was to evaluate the prognostic factors for mortality in patients with nosocomial pneumonia caused by CRGNB and the impact of colistin-based therapy on the outcomes of intensive care unit (ICU) patients. We conducted a retrospective study of the ICUs in five tertiary teaching hospitals in Taiwan. Patients with nosocomial pneumonia caused by CRGNB from January 2016 to December 2016 were included. Prognostic factors for mortality were analyzed using multivariate logistic regression. The influence of colistin-based therapy on mortality and clinical and microbiological outcomes were evaluated in subgroups using different severity stratification criteria. A total of 690 patients were enrolled in the study, with an in-hospital mortality of 46.1%. The most common CRGNB pathogens were Acinetobacter baumannii (78.7%) and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (13.0%). Significant predictors (odds ratio and 95% confidence interval) of mortality from multivariate analysis were a length of hospital stay (LOS) prior to pneumonia of longer than 9Â days (2.18, 1.53"“3.10), a sequential organ failure assessment (SOFA) score of more than 7 (2.36, 1.65"“3.37), supportive care with vasopressor therapy (3.21, 2.26"“4.56), and escalation of antimicrobial therapy (0.71, 0.50"“0.99). There were no significant differences between the colistin-based therapy in the deceased and survival groups (42.1% vs. 42.7%, p"‰="‰0.873). In the subgroup analysis, patients with multiple organ involvement (>"‰2 organs) or higher SOFA score (>"‰7) receiving colistin-based therapy had better survival outcomes. Prolonged LOS prior to pneumonia onset, high SOFA score, vasopressor requirement, and timely escalation of antimicrobial therapy were predictors for mortality in critically ill patients with nosocomial CRGNB pneumonia. Colistin-based therapy was associated with better survival outcomes in subgroups of patients with a SOFA score of more than 7 and multiple organ involvement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Cardiovascular Diseases#Science And Technology#Acs#Cftr#Cftrinh 172
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Reversing T cell immunity reveals the basis for T cell lineage fate determination

Switching the CD4 and CD8 coreceptor proteins encoded in Cd4 and Cd8 loci results in a reversed T cell immune system, with CD4+ cytotoxic T cells and CD8+ helper T cells. Thus, whichever coreceptor is encoded in Cd4 promotes a helper lineage fate, and whichever is encoded in Cd8 promotes a cytotoxic lineage fate.
SCIENCE

