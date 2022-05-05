ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

A novel monoacylglycerol lipase-targeted F-labeled probe for positron emission tomography imaging of brown adipose tissue in the energy network

By Ran Cheng
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWang L, Fujinaga M, Cheng R, Yui J,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Reversing T cell immunity reveals the basis for T cell lineage fate determination

Switching the CD4 and CD8 coreceptor proteins encoded in Cd4 and Cd8 loci results in a reversed T cell immune system, with CD4+ cytotoxic T cells and CD8+ helper T cells. Thus, whichever coreceptor is encoded in Cd4 promotes a helper lineage fate, and whichever is encoded in Cd8 promotes a cytotoxic lineage fate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of thermometric performance of single-band-ratiometric luminescent thermometers based on luminescence of Nd activated tetrafluorides by size modification

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09912-4, published online 07 April 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011.". "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Using metric learning to identify the lab-of-origin of engineered DNA

Determining the origin of engineered DNA can help to foster responsible innovation within the biotechnology community. A convolutional neural network approach that learns distances between engineered DNA sequences and various labs that could have created them is used to accurately predict the lab-of-origin.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Adipose Tissue#Monoacylglycerol Lipase#Wang L Fujinaga M
Nature.com

Experimental and theoretical evaluations on Oleuropein as a natural origin corrosion inhibitor for copper in acidic environment

Copper corrosion in acidic cleaning solutions is a major worry for heat exchangers. Corrosion inhibitors derived from natural sources might be a viable option. The isolation of Oleuropein compound from olive leaf and investigation of its anticorrosion potential for copper in 1.0Â M H2SO4 solution are reported here. All experimental results from LC"“MS, FT-IR, 1H and 13C-NMR characterizations support the molecular structure of Oleuropein. Electrochemical and gravimetric tests were used to evaluate the corrosion inhibition capabilities of Oleuropein. According to polarization investigation, Oleuropein is a mixed-type inhibitor. Oleuropein's inhibitory efficacy increases with concentration, attaining an optimum value (98.92%) at 100Â mgÂ Lâˆ’1. At high temperatures, Oleuropein can be considered an efficient inhibitor. Thermodynamic variables for the activation operation and copper dissolution were computed and addressed as well. Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and energy dispersive X-ray (EDX) examinations revealed that Oleuropein produced an outer layer on the copper surface, shielding it from severe acid damage. Quantum chemical simulations were employed to propose molecular explanations for Oleuropein's inhibitory actions.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Genetic influences on central and peripheral nervous system activity during fear conditioning

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a wrong label on an anatomical region. The article states that there was a statistically significant genetic influences on safety learning in midcingulate cortex in the main text and in table 1. It should be posterior cingulate cortex and not midcingulate cortex. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Author Correction: Heritability of Inner Retinal Layer and Outer Retinal Layer Thickness: The Healthy Twin Study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60612-3, published online 26 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 39, which was incorrectly given as:. Carlstedt, R. A. Handbook of integrative clinical psychology, psychiatry, and behavioral medicine: perspectives, practices, and research. (2010). The correct reference is listed below:
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Biphasic (5"“2%) oxygen concentration strategy significantly improves the usable blastocyst and cumulative live birth rates in in vitro fertilization

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01782-6, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tal Anahory which was incorrectly given as Tal Anahoryl. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. INSERM 1203, DÃ©veloppement Embryonnaire FertilitÃ© Environnement, Univ...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Physics-informed attention-based neural network for hyperbolic partial differential equations: application to the Buckley"“Leverett problem

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have enabled significant improvements in modelling physical processes described by partial differential equations (PDEs) and are in principle capable of modeling a large variety of differential equations. PINNs are based on simple architectures, and learn the behavior of complex physical systems by optimizing the network parameters to minimize the residual of the underlying PDE. Current network architectures share some of the limitations of classical numerical discretization schemes when applied to non-linear differential equations in continuum mechanics. A paradigmatic example is the solution of hyperbolic conservation laws that develop highly localized nonlinear shock waves. Learning solutions of PDEs with dominant hyperbolic character is a challenge for current PINN approaches, which rely, like most grid-based numerical schemes, on adding artificial dissipation. Here, we address the fundamental question of which network architectures are best suited to learn the complex behavior of non-linear PDEs. We focus on network architecture rather than on residual regularization. Our new methodology, called physics-informed attention-based neural networks (PIANNs), is a combination of recurrent neural networks and attention mechanisms. The attention mechanism adapts the behavior of the deep neural network to the non-linear features of the solution, and break the current limitations of PINNs. We find that PIANNs effectively capture the shock front in a hyperbolic model problem, and are capable of providing high-quality solutions inside the convex hull of the training set.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Longitudinal trajectory of response to electroconvulsive therapy associated with transient immune response & white matter alteration post-stimulation

Research suggests electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) induces an acute neuroinflammatory response and changes in white matter (WM) structural connectivity. However, whether these processes are related, either to each other or to eventual treatment outcomes, has yet to be determined. We examined the relationship between levels of peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines and diffusion imaging-indexed changes in WM microstructure in individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) who underwent ECT. Forty-two patients were assessed at baseline, after their second ECT (T2), and after completion of ECT (T3). A Montgomery Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale improvement of >50% post-ECT defined ECT-responders (n"‰="‰19) from non-responders (n"‰="‰23). Thirty-four controls were also examined. Tissue-specific fractional anisotropy (FAt) was estimated using diffusion imaging data and the Free-Water method in 17 WM tracts. Inflammatory panels were evaluated from peripheral blood. Cytokines were examined to characterize the association between potential ECT-induced changes in an inflammatory state and WM microstructure. Longitudinal trajectories of both measures were also examined separately for ECT-responders and non-responders. Patients exhibited elevated Interleukin-8 (IL-8) levels at baseline compared to controls. In patients, correlations between IL-8 and FAt changes from baseline to T2 were significant in the positive direction in the right superior longitudinal fasciculus (R-SLF) and right cingulum (R-CB) (psig"‰="‰0.003). In these tracts, linear mixed-effects models revealed that trajectories of IL-8 and FAt were significantly positively correlated across all time points in responders, but not non-responders (R-CB-p"‰="‰.001; R-SLF-p"‰="‰0.008). Our results suggest that response to ECT in TRD may be mediated by IL-8 and WM microstructure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Factors affecting compliance with national accreditation essential safety standards in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Accreditation is a widespread culture internationally and nationally. The effectiveness of compliance with accreditation standards was positively correlated with health care settings' performance in multiple aspects: leadership, professional performance, patient safety and organizational culture. There is limited knowledge of the national compliance rate with accreditation standards. Therefore, it is important to assess the hospital compliance with accreditation rate in the Kingdom Saudi Arabia (KSA) and its related factors. This paper presents a quantitative cross-sectional study. Data were extracted from the annual Essential Safety Requirement (ESR) survey database from the Central Board for Accreditation of Health care Institutions (CBAHI) research center during the period 2016 to 2018. Hospitals that started their operation after the first ESR survey round in 2016 or shut down during the study period were excluded. The hospital scoring was on a scale of 0 to 100 and classified as follows: score 2 if the hospital satisfactory compliance (Fully Met) was"‰â‰¥"‰80% and score 1 if particular compliance (Partially Met) was"‰â‰¥"‰50% to"‰<"‰80%. Then, a score of 0 indicated insufficient compliance (Not Met) when"‰<"‰50% and a score of not applicable (NA) if the standard does not apply to the hospital. A total of 437 hospitals were surveyed in 20 regions in the KSA and had an overall compliance rate on average that was higher among private hospitals than among public hospitals (77% vs. 66%). Overall, private hospitals had a significantly better compliance rate than public hospitals (mean rate"‰="‰84% vs. 68%, respectively, P"‰="‰0.019). Large hospitals had more compliance with some standards than smaller hospitals. After adjusting for the year of the survey report, the private hospital type was more compliant than the public hospital. This study supports mandatory accreditation programs for both public and private health sectors, with increased monitoring by the concerned parties (i.e., CBAHI and the Ministry of Health). The authors encourage the application of accreditation for specialized and independent health services.
MIDDLE EAST
Nature.com

Nephrogenic metaplasia in a female person with spinal cord injury: chronic irritation caused by Foley balloon was aggravated by a large uterine fibroid pressing upon the bladder wall for several years: a case report

Chronic irritation caused by urinary catheter may predispose to metaplastic changes in the bladder and very rarely, nephrogenic metaplasia. A 53-year-old lady with T-2 paraplegia and urethral catheter drainage for 27 years presented with haematuria. MRI of pelvis, performed seven years ago, showed a 10"‰cm intramural fibroid within the anterior aspect of the uterine body which was pushing the collapsed urinary bladder containing the Foley catheter to the left. The patient decided to avoid surgery to remove the fibroid at that time. Ultrasound scan of the urinary bladder done now, revealed a polypoidal lesion in the left superolateral wall. Superficial enhancing lesion with no invasion of the bladder wall was seen in the CT urography. Cystoscopy showed extensive catheter reaction, and in the centre, a slightly more papillary area, which was resected. Histology revealed inflamed bladder mucosa showing tubular and papillary structures lined by cuboidal epithelial cells; the features were of nephrogenic metaplasia. The tubular and papillary structures were lined by cells showing positive immunohistochemical staining for CK7 and PAX8.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Synthesis of Î³-graphyne using dynamic covalent chemistry

Most attempts to synthesize graphynes are limited to using irreversible coupling reactions, which often result in the formation of nanometre-scale materials that lack long-range order. Here the periodically sp"“sp2-hybridized carbon allotrope, Î³-graphyne, was synthesized in bulk via a reversible dynamic alkyne metathesis of alkynyl-substituted benzene monomers. The balance between kinetic and thermodynamic control was managed through the simultaneous use of two different hexa-alkynyl-substituted benzenes as the comonomers to yield crystalline Î³-graphyne. Additionally, the ABC staggered interlayer stacking of the graphyne was revealed using powder X-ray and electron diffraction. Finally, the folding behaviour of the few-layer graphyne was also observed on exfoliation, and showed step edges within a single graphyne flake with a height of 9"‰nm.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Solving medicine's data bottleneck: Nightingale Open Science

Open datasets, curated around unsolved medical problems, are vital to the development of computational research in medicine, but remain in short supply. Nightingale Open Science, a non-profit computing platform, was founded to catalyse research in this nascent field. Medicine has made enormous strides in understanding how the body works, and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Divergent sulfur(VI) fluoride exchange linkage of sulfonimidoyl fluorides and alkynes

Sulfur(VI) fluoride exchange reactions have been applied to the linkage of a diverse range of molecules. However, the connectivity of fluorosulfuryls with alkynes remains a formidable challenge owing to the high reactivity of Ï€ systems. Here, we report a divergent sulfur(VI) fluoride exchange reaction between sulfonimidoyl fluorides and alkynes to afford vinylic and acetylenic sulfoximines. Experimental and computational mechanistic studies elucidated key BF3-bridged six-membered transition states that enabled the synchronous activation of silicon-capped alkynes and sulfonimidoyl fluorides via the interactions of FÂ·Â·Â·Si and BÂ·Â·Â·F. Mechanistic studies also revealed that N-benzyl sulfonimidoyls undergo a 1,5-hydrogen migration from the benzylic position to the acetylenic position, which generates the observed vinylic sulfoximines. A range of synthetic transformations, which include azide"“alkyne cycloadditions were demonstrated on the vinylic and acetylenic sulfoximine products.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy