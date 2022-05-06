ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Is It Safe to Tell Jokes? Comedy Community On Edge After Dave Chappelle Attack

By Shannon Dawson
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sL6rO_0fV0lZwg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsHCl_0fV0lZwg00

Source: ALEX EDELMAN / Getty


C omedians and comedy club owners are now fearful following Dave Chappelle’s shocking onstage attack during his set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 3.

While speaking to Fox News Digital , Jamie Masada, the owner, and CEO of the world-renowned Laugh Factory comedy club said he believed Will Smith’s infamous slap against Chris Rock at the Oscars may have opened up the floodgates for unprovoked assaults against comedians on stage.

“It’s a sad, sad thing happening right now,” Masada, who is also a comedian, told the news outlet. “People are going on the stage just trying to make a name for themselves and I think what Will Smith did actually encouraged the violence and that’s a horrible thing.”

Comedy club beef up security following attack against Chappelle

The busy club owner said that he and other comedy establishments across the U.S. are now thinking about boosting security following Chapelle’s unexpected incident.

“We’ve got to stop the violence, Masada added. “We’ve got to bring people together. Laughter is supposed to bring people together. Laughter is supposed to make peace.”

Curtis Shaw Flagg, the president of The Laugh Factory Chicago, claimed that he has seen hostility among crowd goers surge since Trump took office in 2016, noting how the pandemic may have exacerbated the issue. “It was really bad in between 2016 and 2020. Where if you said something about Trump and there was a supporter in the crowd, they just had to make their selves known,” Flagg told
The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in March. “It all just became like this intellectual battle — as opposed to people just sitting down, enjoying the jokes.” Following Will Smith’s kerfuffle with Chris Rock, Flagg has beefed up security at the Chicago comedy club drastically, adding a guard near the stage to keep comedians safe. The Laugh Factory has also implemented a strict policy, where hecklers are issued two warnings before they are escorted out of the venue if they disrupt the show for a third time. Since the onslaught of the pandemic, Flagg said he’s had to deal with a number of unruly customers, even some instances where angry crowd-goers charged at the stage. Flagg was shocked after hearing about the attacker at the Hollywood bowl. “First reaction was: ‘Here we go again.’ My second reaction was, ‘Nobody’s safe,’” he
added in a recent interview with THR. “We are leaving comedians completely exposed. We’re allowing them to exercise their creative speech onstage, but we aren’t taking the requisite steps to make sure that they’re protected. The security team are to blame for not taking adequate measures to make sure [attackers] didn’t even get to [the comics]. That’s their one job, and it seems like there’s been a complete failure to do that.”

One comedian said he warned security about the assailant moments before the attack

Tuesday night’s assault against Dave Chappelle came with little to no warning when 23-year-old Trump supporter Isaiah Lee climbed on the stage and charged at the 48-year-old comedian, tackling him to the ground. LAPD officials said that Lee allegedly pulled out a fake semi-automatic replica that had an ejectable knife blade attached, but it’s unclear if he attempted to use the weapon on the former Comedy Central star. Comedian Tehran Von Ghasri, who attended Tuesday’s night show, told Fox News Digital that he witnessed Lee climb over the barrier that separated the stage from the audience. “I see that there is a young person, a young man walks up with intent, slides over the barrier that separates the pool area, which is the closest area to the back area, and slides over that barrier within three feet of me. I turn to the person to my left and I expressed, ‘That’s very suspicious.’ He agrees and says, ‘That is very sketch,’” he explained, noting how he even alerted a security guard about the assailant trespassing, but he alleged that security “dismissed” his concern. “Within 30 seconds of all this, the assailant leaps over the barrier to get on the stage runs aggressively towards Dave Chappelle, and knocks right into him,” he continued. “This person, clearly — it was premeditated. It was pre-orchestrated and it was organized. This was an attack on Dave Chappelle, which is an attack on comedy, which is an attack on all comedians, and to be honest, is an attack on freedom of speech.”

Lee was taken out of the venue on a stretcher after security caught the young man on stage and fought him off the comedian.  He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is currently behind held on $30,000 bail.

Comedians address concerns about safety

Comedians have been sounding off about event safety measures since the Oscars and now, new worries are growing as a result of Tuesday night’s attack. Comedian Heather McDonald told NBC News Bay Area that she has seen stage crashers disrupt a number of shows “since the Will Smith incident.”

“And 99.9% of comedians, you’re the only one at the club traveling by yourself.” The Juicy Scoop podcast host joked in all seriousness about the issue on Twitter, asking her fans on May 4:

“Any police officers who think I’m funny or your wife is a #juicyscoop (podcast) fan, please contact me for tickets to my live stand-up shows. I’d really love to have you in the front row.”

“This way, they can come see a show and I can feel secure, and they can see a show for free, and I think it’s something that would be a really good idea for other comedians and other comedy clubs and theaters to consider,” she added to NBC.

Similarly, back in March, Kathy Griffin expressed her concerns about comedy club safety following Will Smith’s outburst against Rock.

“Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters,” she wrote.

A rep for Chappelle released a statement about the incident

A rep for Dave Chappelle issued a statement on Thursday about the unexpected debacle, telling CNN:

“As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show. Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening.” SEE ALSO: Conservatives Silent As Dave Chappelle’s Attacker, Isaiah Lee, Revealed To Be Trump Supporter Why Was Dave Chappelle Attacked? Aspiring Rapper Isaiah Lee’s Possible Motive Becomes Clearer

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Alex Edelman
Person
Isaiah Lee
Person
Dave Chappelle
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Comedy Club#Fox News Digital#The Laugh Factory Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy