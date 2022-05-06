ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MOJO Time Machine: Jerry Lee Lewis Rocked By Scandal!

By FRED DELLAR
mojo4music.com
 4 days ago

JERRY LEE LEWIS HAD RETURNED TO MEMPHIS following a May 1958 tour debacle in Britain. The revelation: he was married to 13-year-old Myra Gail Brown, his first cousin once removed. The scandal resulted in his departure from the UK after just three dates of a 71-show tour. “Baby Snatcher Quits” proclaimed...

www.mojo4music.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
State
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Community Policy