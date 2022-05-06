Fictitious Business Name: Barnums Surf Lessons

Click here to read the full article. The Walt Disney Co. Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Greg Morrell announced he is parting ways with the conglomerate on April 29. “After three months in this new role, it has become clear to me that for a number of reasons it is not the right fit,” Morrell told employees in an email. “After talking this over with Bob [Chapek], I have decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.” Morrell’s memo concluded, “I wish him, each of you and everyone at Disney the very best.” The former BP executive was brought in in early 2022...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO