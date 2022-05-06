Fictitious Business Name: Barnums Surf Lessons

Account-based marketing (ABM) is a strategic approach to marketing that focuses on key accounts that are most likely to convert into customers. ABM became the marketing darling of the last decade. The Web3 space is both nascent and emergent; it is easy to identify and refine the universe of people interested in B2B solutions as a Web3 company, adopting a Market of 1 Mindset at the outset to define targets, and define targets and design personalized engagement campaigns. There are only 200,000 Bitcoin users in the Web3-first VCs, 20,000 custodial wallets, and non-custodial wallets.
Comments / 0