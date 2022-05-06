ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

City of Dana Point: Public Notice

By Dana Point Times
danapointtimes.com
 2 days ago

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has...

www.danapointtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Reporter

Our Puppet City Council

So our “puppet” city council has decided to ignore the taxpayers in our city, and reward another rich developer. I’m referring to their recent vote to go ahead with the MOTBY development signed seven years ago, but never finalized. Last time I checked, if you’re given a 48 month time-limit to close an agreement, and it’s not completed, then that agreement is “null and void”. Especially if no money was ever paid to the city. To make an analogy, “would you sell your house to someone, and allow them to occupy it, if you were never paid?” The mayor keeps insisting that if they don’t go ahead with the deal, the city could face a lengthy and costly legal fight. On what basis could the developer fight it? He never closed the deal in the required time, nor did he pay any money to the city. So, what is missing here?
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy