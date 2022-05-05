Senators Murkowski, Cortez Masto, and Tester Push Administration to Implement Bipartisan Laws to Protect Native Women
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) joined Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Senators Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in pushing the administration to implement the bipartisan Not Invisible Act and Savanna’s Act—which were both signed into law in October 2020—to curb the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW). The administration has...www.murkowski.senate.gov
Comments / 0