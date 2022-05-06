ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

2 arrested for attempted murder in reported Brunswick machete attack

By Molly Curley
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRLGj_0fV0AiyQ00

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Two suspects have been arrested for attempted murder in connection to an apparent machete attack in Brunswick.

Clinton Taylor, 33, and 27-year-old Shelly Eades, both of Brunswick, now face a charge each of attempted murder.

Taylor was arrested earlier this year on Jan. 15, a day after the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) responded to Pennick Road for a report of a man cut with a machete.

An incident report from Jan. 14 details the moment officers arrived at a home on Pennick Road. They found Edward Sweat lying on a porch “bleeding [severely] from his left hand and wrist area” and “bleeding significantly from the back of his head/neck area.”

Brunswick man arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping

As other emergency responders tended to Sweat, officers went next door, which was the possible initial crime scene, according to an incident report from GCPD.

As they approached the house, one officer reported hearing someone yell from the back of the property. The officers continued to the rear of the residence where they saw a man, identified as Taylor, approaching from a nearby shed.

According to the incident report, he was wearing no shirt, shorts, and no shoes.” Taylor was detained as the officers secured the property.

Male seriously injured in shooting on Waters Avenue

At the time, few details were released about the incident.

“There is no cause for public alarm,” a January statement from the department read, in part. “Our first priority is to the victim and the integrity of the investigation.”

According to jail records, Eades was booked on May 2 for the attempted murder charge. WSAV is working to gather more information on her involvement in the assault.

Meanwhile, anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is asked to call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-7802 or gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Detective: S.C. teen executed wounded men who had shot him

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities say came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Police say 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a Rock Hill street Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle. Investigators say […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WJBF

Teen missing since 2021 located

#Update | The RCSO says 17-year-old Nottia Gonder was located Thursday, May 5th. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is STILL searching for a missing teenager. 17-year-old Nottia Gonder was reported missing on 09/13/21. Gonder was last seen leaving 3310 Old Louisville Road and may have red and black braids at this time. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Shooting victim was British man visiting family in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A weekend shooting death in Savannah is making headlines across the pond. Wednesday night in England during Liverpool’s semi-final match, fans and players received a disturbing introduction to the city of Savannah. Applause and a moment of silence honored the memory of life-long Liverpool fan Benjamin Tucker. He was shot and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Machete#Police#Violent Crime#Wsav#Sweat
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WJBF

WJBF

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy