ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Grosjean borrows from ‘Days of Thunder’ in response to Rahal

By JENNA FRYER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4474Zn_0fV04rCk00
1 of 4

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Romain Grosjean used a line from the movie “Days of Thunder” to shrug off criticism from Graham Rahal following late contact between the two in last week’s IndyCar race.

“Racing is rubbing, or rubbing is racing,” Grosjean told The Associated Press on Thursday in the paddock ahead of this weekend’s Formula One Miami Grand Prix. “I don’t know, I was on for some good points and I wanted more.”

Grosjean was then stopped by an old acquaintance; warmly greeted by a former team member; and greeted in French by a fellow countryman. He’s been out of F1 since his fiery wreck in late 2020 and now races in IndyCar, where in one season he was voted the series’ most popular driver and moved into a seat with Andretti Autosport.

Grosjean has relocated his family from Switzerland to the Miami area and is back in the paddock for the inaugural event as a race ambassador. He is also coming off a Sunday incident at Barber Motorsport Park in Alabama that drew a scathing rebuke from Rahal.

The two were battling for seventh and eighth and Rahal felt he gave Grosjean enough room for a fair race for position. Instead, he alleged Grosjean intentionally hit him and then attacked Grosjean’s reputation.

Grosjean was winless in 10 seasons in F1, was suspended one race a decade ago for his role in a crash and escaped burning to death when he freed himself from fiery wreckage with two races remaining in his F1 career.

“Another driver in the series told me, ‘You can’t teach an old dog new tricks,’ and that’s kind of been his reputation his whole career in Europe,” Rahal said. “We’re learning his reputation quickly here. To me, if race control doesn’t want to do anything, then they’re not going to do anything. But when we go and punt him, they better not do anything to me, when in the past, I’ve been penalized for a lot less than that.”

Grosjean was unbothered by Rahal’s assessment.

“It was racing. That’s it. Yeah,” he shrugged.

His focus was on his return to the F1 paddock, where he remains a popular figure. Grosjean is thrilled for former teammate Kevin Magnussen — the two lost their jobs together at the end of 2020 but Magnussen was called back to Haas this year — and has been pleasantly surprised by Haas’ improvement.

“I’m really happy for Kevin. Every time we spoke, even at Sebring testing, he was really looking to get back into a single-seater,” Grosjean said. “He wanted to do IndyCar and then a couple of weeks later, he’s back in Formula One with a team that is able to give him a good car. So that’s very nice.”

His hands still bare the scars of his crash but Grosjean has moved on. He’s content in IndyCar driving the full season for Andretti and ready to make his Indianapolis 500 debut later this month. Grosjean is eighth in the standings, but has one podium finish and was fifth in the season-opener.

“Andretti is going pretty good,” Grosjean smiled. “We need to start winning.”

And then The Phoenix was off to another appearance.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Danica Patrick Is Ready For The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Just last weekend, former racing star Danica Patrick let the social media world in when discussing some significant health problems. The 40-year-old announced she had her breast implants removed. The decision came following a series of health issues she thinks were caused by the implants. Earlier this week, though, Patrick...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Sunday Darlington Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

The main event of NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway comes Sunday, as the NASCAR Cup Series faces “The Lady in Black” in a 400-miler. Chase Elliott virtually guaranteed himself a Cup Playoff berth with his first win of the season last week at Dover Motor Speedway. With...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rich Strike went after his lead pony after race

Rich Strike ran one heck of a race to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the colt was all charged up afterwards. Rich Strike was an 80:1 longshot entering the race after just entering the field on Friday due to another horse scratching. He came out nowhere with a hard charge on the inside to win the race, beating Epicenter down the stretch.
ANIMALS
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Magnussen
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Graham Rahal
Racing News

Darlington TV Schedule: May 2022 (NASCAR)

It’s throwback weekend in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the Darlington Raceway tv schedule below. Darlington Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. Darlington Raceway throwback...
DARLINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Days Of Thunder#Ap
The Spun

Bob Baffert Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

No horse racing trainer has more wins at the Kentucky Derby than Bob Baffert. But he won't be getting a chance to extend that record this year. Ahead of the Kentucky Derby tomorrow, Baffert has made it clear that he isn't done fighting against Churchill Downs. In an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, Baffert said he hasn't gotten his "due process" relating to last year's controversy.
SPORTS
Adrian Holman

Kentucky Derby lineup for this Saturday

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This race is the first jewel in the quest to win the Triple Crown. A horse must win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes within about a month in order to go down as one of the best in horse racing history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hypebeast.com

IWC Drops Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Chronograph

Ahead of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix this weekend, IWC has dropped its first official team watch for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team. The sandblasted grade 5 titanium IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team” adopts the team’s signature Petronas green for its luminous Arabic numeral hour markers, indices, hands and date window against its black dial.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Hamilton gets two race exemption from jewellery rule

MIAMI, May 6 (Reuters) - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton will race in Sunday's inaugural Miami Grand Prix after Formula One swerved a showdown with the Mercedes driver over their ban on piercings and jewellery. Race director Niels Wittich had issued a reminder to all teams and officials that wearing...
NBC Sports

Friday NASCAR schedule at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Throwback Weekend kicks off Friday afternoon at Darlington Raceway. The Camping World Truck Series will hit the track first for practice and qualifying before the Xfinity Series gets its turn to make laps. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the trucks get back on track for their 147-lap race. See the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy