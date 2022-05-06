ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

CF Montreal hosts Orlando City in conference action

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Orlando City SC (5-3-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (4-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -102, Orlando City SC +275, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal hosts Orlando City in a conference matchup.

Montreal is 3-3-2 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has a 0-2-1 record when it scores only one goal.

Orlando is 4-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 3-1-0 record in games it records a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Orlando won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic has scored four goals with three assists for Montreal. Romell Quioto has three goals and one assist.

Alexandre Pato has scored two goals with two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has two goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Montreal: Averaging 1.8 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Orlando: Averaging 1.2 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

Orlando: Antonio Carlos (injured), Tesho Akindele (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Real Salt Lake brings shutout streak into matchup with Nashville

Real Salt Lake (4-2-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (3-3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) LINE: Nashville SC -147, Real Salt Lake +432, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake comes into a matchup with Nashville after notching two straight shutout wins. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
FOX Sports

New York City FC plays Sporting Kansas City after shutout victory

LINE: NYCFC -228, Sporting Kansas City +611, Draw +354; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0, New York City FC hosts Sporting Kansas City. NYCFC is 4-1-0 in home games. NYCFC is third in the Eastern Conference drawing 53 corner kicks,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tesho Akindele
Person
Alexandre Pato
Person
Romell Quioto
Person
Mason Toye
Person
Djordje Mihailovic
CBS Chicago

Schaumburg native Chris Mueller returns home to play for Chicago Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire FC are bringing Schaumburg native Chris Mueller home after using a free agent transfer to acquire him from the Scottish Premier League. Prior to spending half a season in Europe, the 25-year-old winger was with Orlando City SC for four seasons. He led the Lions in scoring in 2020, as they made the playoffs for the first time. And now, he is finally home. "It's honestly a dream come true, you know, to be back at home, with my family's obviously out here. Growing up here, just, it's really cool," Mueller said. "It's a really special feeling to be able to come back home and to get a chance to represent my city – something I'm really excited about."
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Atlanta United takes home losing streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire (2-3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-4-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Atlanta United FC -166, Chicago +461, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts the Chicago Fire looking to stop a two-game home skid. United is 2-3-2 against...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando City Sc#Cf Montreal#Eastern Conference#Data Skrive
The Associated Press

US defender Miles Robinson hurts leg in Atlanta United win

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta defender Miles Robinson was carried off the field on a stretcher after collapsing to the artificial turf with a non-contact injury to his left leg Saturday in United’s 4-1 win over the Chicago Fire. Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said Robinson will have an MRI...
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1915 — Regret, ridden by Joe Notter, becomes the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, with a 2-length wire-to-wire victory over Pebbles. 1937 — War Admiral, the favorite ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Pompoon. 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy