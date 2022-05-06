ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Golden State, Memphis tied 1-1 heading to game 3

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7; over/under is 225.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies in game three of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The Grizzlies beat the Warriors 106-101 in the last matchup. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 47 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points.

The Warriors are 33-19 in conference matchups. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.5 rebounds. Kevon Looney leads the Warriors with 7.3 boards.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference with 26.0 assists per game led by Tyus Jones averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 43.7% and averaging 25.5 points for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Desmond Bane is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 25.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Ja Morant, Grizzlies call out Warriors after Memphis star re-injures knee in Game 3 loss to Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO — Now, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are calling out the Golden State Warriors for causing unnecessary injury. Morant re-injured his troublesome right knee late in the game when Jordan Poole grabbed it as they fought for a loose ball late in the Warriors’ 142-112 victory that embarrassed the Grizzlies on Saturday night and gave Golden State a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Steve Kerr Sends Clear Message Towards Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some mince words for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into Game 3. Kerr doesn't want any of his players to risk injuring a player on the Grizzlies, even though the opposite happened in Game 2. Dillon Brooks was ejected from the game after...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Believes NBA Suspended Dillon Brooks Due To Pressure From Fans And To Help Stephen Curry Get To The Western Conference Finals: "It Obviously Wants... Beloved Steph To Advance, Not Some Upstart Team From Memphis."

Stephen Curry is one of the most beloved players in the NBA. Many fans enjoy watching him shoot deep 3PT shots, as well as dancing around and toying with defenders on the perimeter. Many fell in love with the game due to the point guard's influence. The Golden State Warriors...
MEMPHIS, TN
SB Nation

Ja Morant hit a halfcourt shot at the halftime buzzer in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 3

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are playing arguably the most entertaining series of the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Game 3 was always going to be intense in a tied 1-1 series, and the game lived up to the hype in the first half. There have already been some thrilling moments in this series, and and we got another one just before the halftime buzzer.
MEMPHIS, TN
Augusta Free Press

Warriors, Grizzlies each looking to go up 2-1 as competitive Western semis heads to Chase Center

The first two games of the highly anticipated Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have not disappointed. The series, in the first two games, has seemingly had it all: exciting offense, physicality akin to the ‘80s, trash talk, controversy, and most notably, “Ja-dropping” play from the Grizzlies’ starting point guard.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Killian Tillie
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Santi Aldama
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Gary Payton Ii
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Ziaire Williams for suspended Dillon Brooks on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is starting in Saturday's Game 3 lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Williams will play a starting role at the three after the league suspended Dillon Brooks for his actions during Game 2. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 17.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,700.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1915 — Regret, ridden by Joe Notter, becomes the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, with a 2-length wire-to-wire victory over Pebbles. 1937 — War Admiral, the favorite ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Pompoon. 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy