ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

D.C. United hosts the Houston Dynamo in non-conference action

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Houston Dynamo (3-3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. DC United (3-5-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -115, Houston +290, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United hosts the Houston Dynamo in non-conference action.

United is 2-3-0 at home. United is 2-3 in matches decided by one goal.

The Dynamo are 1-2-0 in road games. Darwin Quintero leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with four goals. The Dynamo have scored 12.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara has four goals for United. Michael Estrada has three goals.

Quintero has scored four goals for the Dynamo. Sebastian Ferreira has four goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.3 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Dynamo: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Moses Nyeman (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Andy Najar (injured).

Dynamo: Teenage Hadebe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Real Salt Lake brings shutout streak into matchup with Nashville

Real Salt Lake (4-2-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (3-3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) LINE: Nashville SC -147, Real Salt Lake +432, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake comes into a matchup with Nashville after notching two straight shutout wins. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
KTSM

Locomotive FC looks for third win in seven days vs. LA Galaxy II

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC is aiming for a perfect week after claiming back-to-back victories against Loudoun United on Saturday and FC Tulsa on Wednesday night. With six points claimed, the Locos are after the last three points in a three-game week with what could be a statement victory against LA Galaxy […]
EL PASO, TX
FOX Sports

CF Montreal hosts Orlando City in conference action

LINE: Montreal -102, Orlando City SC +275, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal hosts Orlando City in a conference matchup. Montreal is 3-3-2 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has a 0-2-1 record when it scores only one goal. Orlando is 4-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Houston, TX
Sports
Austonia

Austin FC's Cecilio Dominguez under investigation after police report alleges 'verbal and emotional abuse'

Two weeks after the Austin FC star player's sudden suspension, sources told ESPN that Designated Player Cecilio Dominguez is under investigation with Major League Soccer for alleged verbal and emotional abuse toward his ex-partner.Dominguez's indefinite suspension was quickly announced April 8 ahead of the investigation. No other information was given at the time, although his agent was featured in a Paraguayan radio interview days later claiming that the incident was a "misunderstanding" that would be cleared up soon.Cecilio Domínguez: Radio clip about Cecilio Domínguez @ABCCardinal https://t.co/K0FyzcJfUk— RadioCut (@RadioCutFm) April 12, 2022 According to a police report obtained by ESPN, the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Ferreira
Person
Darwin Quintero
Person
Moses Nyeman
Person
Michael Estrada
Person
Bill Hamid
Person
Adrien Perez
Person
Ola Kamara
Person
Andy Najar
FOX Sports

Klimala leads the New York Red Bulls against the Portland Timbers

LINE: New York -213, Portland +571, Draw +336; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Patryk Klimala leads the New York Red Bulls into a matchup with the Portland Timbers following a two-goal outing against the Chicago Fire. The Red Bulls are 0-2-2 at home. The Red Bulls are fourth in...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Long helps Red Bulls to 1-1 tie with Timbers

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Long scored the equalizer for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Long scored the equalizer for the Red Bulls (5-2-3) in the 67th minute, assisted by Dylan Nealis. Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the lone goal for...
PORTLAND, OR
WTOP

Maryland Stadium Authority approves study for new soccer stadium for future DC United affiliate team

The Maryland Stadium Authority approved conducting a study for a new soccer-specific stadium in the Baltimore area operated by D.C. United for a future affiliate team. The study was unanimously approved during the authority’s monthly meeting held Tuesday. The secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce made the request on behalf of the team to study the Baltimore metro area and the surrounding area for a new multiuse soccer stadium.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C United#Houston Dynamo#Data Skrive#Sportradar
The Associated Press

US defender Miles Robinson hurts leg in Atlanta United win

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta defender Miles Robinson was carried off the field on a stretcher after collapsing to the artificial turf with a non-contact injury to his left leg Saturday in United’s 4-1 win over the Chicago Fire. Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said Robinson will have an MRI...
FOX Sports

Atlanta United takes home losing streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire (2-3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-4-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Atlanta United FC -166, Chicago +461, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts the Chicago Fire looking to stop a two-game home skid. United is 2-3-2 against...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1915 — Regret, ridden by Joe Notter, becomes the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, with a 2-length wire-to-wire victory over Pebbles. 1937 — War Admiral, the favorite ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Pompoon. 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden...
NFL
WUSA

Wells Fargo Championship is a 'tryout' for DC as a regular PGA Tour spot

POTOMAC, Md. — EDITOR'S NOTE: WUSA9 is the media sponsor of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, hosted at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms. Players turned out at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm for a modified schedule of play due to the rain that continued to fall on Saturday. Fans filled with excitement came out despite the weather to see all the players on the green at once, a rare opportunity to witness.
POTOMAC, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy