San Francisco, CA

Rescuing the Golden Cadillac

By Kara Newman
Punch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBottle Club Pub reimagines the indulgent drink with saffron-accented Strega and a technique to amplify the creamy texture. Supply chain issues have caused bars to make all kinds of adjustments lately. But at Bottle Club Pub, a midcentury Americana–themed bar and restaurant on the edge of San Francisco’s Union Square neighborhood,...

punchdrink.com

