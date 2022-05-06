ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Twins fall or Orioles, Correa struck by pitch.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice, and Austin Hays hit a home run with his bat and saved a run with his arm as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the Minnesota Twins 5-3....

Yardbarker

Twins Had A Rough Thursday Night In Several Major Ways

The going is getting tough for the Minnesota Twins. Last night’s 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles cost them a chance to win the four-game series, instead splitting it evenly with two wins and two losses. But there are other things that are plaguing the Twins right now and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Twins handed brutal Carlos Correa injury update

The Minnesota Twins’ season has encountered an unfortunate roadblock. After their signing of star shortstop Carlos Correa, the team seemed to be on the right track. They were sitting pretty at first place in the AL Central. All signs seemed to point at them breaking their long playoff streak this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Twins say Carlos Correa may have broken finger after HBP

BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa may have a broken finger after he was struck by a pitch Thursday night in Baltimore. The Twins said after the game that preliminary imaging showed the potential for a non-displaced fracture of Correa's right middle finger. Correa is expected to have a CT scan Friday, and the team will confirm a diagnosis then.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sox sign ex-Cardinals right-hander to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox are giving Carlos Martinez a chance to prove he still has something left in the tank. The former St. Louis Cardinals right-hander has signed with the Sox on a minor league contract, per the MLB transaction wire. He signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants before the season, but they released him on April 28.
BOSTON, MA
Twins get good news: Correa’s finger not broken just bruised

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have avoided a scare with star shortstop Carlos Correa. His right middle finger is not broken as initially feared following a hit-by-pitch. The CT scan on Correa confirmed that he did not suffer a fracture. He’s just bruised and sore. His status is day to day, and he won’t have to go on the injured list. For now, top prospect Royce Lewis will replace Correa. Lewis was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to make his major league debut. He’s filling an open spot with infielder Luis Arraez going on the COVID-19 list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Twins shutout A's but Byron Buxton exits early

Sonny Gray returned from injury and struck out 7 batters in 4 innings and the Twins bullpen kept the Athletics scoreless the rest of the game in a 1-0 ballgame Saturday afternoon at Target Field, but the focus is once again on Byron Buxton. The oft-injured star outfielder, whose 9...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Twins All-Star Carlos Correa avoids fractured finger, avoids IL

Fans of the Minnesota Twins can breathe a little easier heading into the weekend. According to Joe Trezza of the MLB website and The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), a CT scan on Friday confirmed that Minnesota All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa avoided a fracture in his right middle finger that is currently bruised and sore. As of now, Correa is considered day-to-day and is on track to avoid a stint on the injured list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jose Miranda, Byron Buxton belt solo HRs as Twins edge A's

Jose Miranda and Byron Buxton each hit a solo home run, and the Minnesota Twins held on for a 2-1 win over the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday night in Minneapolis. Right-hander Josh Winder (2-0) earned his second straight victory for the Twins. He allowed one unearned run on three hits in six innings, walking none and striking out eight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
