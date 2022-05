High school state champions will be crowned all through the month of May, and on Saturday, a number of Upstate girls soccer teams clinched a berth in the state Final Four. In 5A, J.L. Mann and Wade Hampton played each other to a scoreless tie through regulation and two periods of extra time -- before the Patriots defeated the General 4-3 in penalties to advance to the Upper State Final. They'll host TL Hanna Tuesday night after the Yellow Jackets triumphed over Clover 2-1 in regulation.

WADE HAMPTON, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO