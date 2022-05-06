ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

$100 for a tank of gas? Top 10 most expensive vehicles at the pump

By Albert Khoury, Komando.com
komando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices have been hitting record highs, and it’s getting more difficult to justify a leisurely drive to nowhere. People have been turning to or considering alternative fuel vehicles to reduce the impact of the climbing cost of gas. Electric cars don’t need gas to operate, so it should be cheaper...

www.komando.com

Comments / 167

Funny Thing
1d ago

Just another part of the democrats plan to get us to the level of a third world country. If Biden can do this much damage in just a little over a year. I hate to think where we’ll be by the end of his term. Please Lord help us.

Reply(18)
55
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
1d ago

Takes $180 for my dodge 3500 diesel in hawaii. Thanks democrats. I like spending money senselessly. Now I can charge even more for my services.

Reply(9)
25
Rex
1d ago

the reason inflation in the price of fuels because Biden owes Russia and China millions of dollars cuz him and his son took it from them now Americans and the world has to pay

Reply(5)
23
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Tank
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
Distractify

Why Do People Steal Catalytic Converters? Here's How to Prevent the Theft

Owning a car can be a freeing experience for so many people. Being able to go wherever you want basically whenever is what drives so many of us to get a license. Even though there are different maintenance costs and insurance payments that go along with it, unfortunately, there are more depressing downsides that owners have to look out for.
CARS
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Tank#Vehicles#Fuel Efficiency#Consumer Reports#Gas Prices#Ev#Ford#Chevrolet#Toyota#Nissan
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest Car in America

Americans have run into problems buying cars in the past year. Car shortages have been triggered by an extremely low supply of the chips used in electronic and navigation systems. Additionally, supply chain issues have cut the availability of other parts. The chip shortage could last well beyond the end of this year. The low […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
Motorious

1963 Chevrolet Impala Boasts Massive V8

This classic Impala is a personal luxury and performance legend. Chevrolet was a significant player in the luxury muscle car market, which ran rampant in the 1960s and 1970s because of its ability to corner and dominate automotive industry sectors quickly. This ability has been afforded to them by their incredibly lengthy history and engineering process, which ensures the stability, design, and driving experience are up to Chevy standards. So it's easy to see why cars like the Impala were, and still are, so popular with car enthusiasts across the nation. These vehicles were big, luxurious, and powerful for their time, and now they have become some of the most desirable cars on the market. So if you happen to be one of the millions of classic car fans with a taste for the Chevrolet Impala, this car may be exactly what you need.
SANDY, UT
CNET

Do Your Laundry This Way and Save Money on Your Energy Bill

Lowering your energy and water bills is a smart way to save money, and your laundry room is a good place to start. Washing machines and dryers can eat up a lot of water and electricity (or gas in the case of gas dryers) -- especially if you have an older model.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy