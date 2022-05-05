ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ruth Dodsworth: ‘I had the Instagram lifestyle…but it was all a lie.'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been just over a year since the former husband of ITV presenter Ruth Dodsworth was jailed for...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ruth Dodsworth not letting coercive control 'define life'

A broadcaster who endured almost a decade of domestic and coercive abuse said she will not let it define the rest of her life. Ruth Dodsworth's ex-husband Jonathan Wignall was jailed in April for stalking and coercive control. The ITV Wales presenter said he would call up to 200 times...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Barnett
BBC

Leiland Corkill: Neighbours 'heard child's screams' through walls

Neighbours of a woman accused of murdering a one-year-old baby heard the screams of a child, a jury was told. Laura Castle was trying to adopt Leiland Corkill when he died in January 2021 after suffering brain injuries at her home in Barrow, Cumbria. Mrs Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Itv#Bbc Radio 4 Woman
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy