ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbarger County, TX

WATCH: Tornado rips storm cellar door off

By Joshua Hoggard, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OsGVa_0fUzaSe500

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A viewer in the path of a tornado that ripped across northern Texas Wednesday evening captured a moment you’ve got to see.

While seeking refuge from the EF3 tornado that passed over Wilbarger County near the Texas-Oklahoma border, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges.

Timeline of abortion-related legal action since Texas passed nation’s most restrictive law

“Uh, we just waited for a bit, and it started hailing, and then next thing you know, it just flew open,” the unidentified resident said.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The storm did cause physical damage however, and ended up surprising the residents of the town of Lockett , who were hit after the twister made a surprise departure from its predicted course around 7 p.m. local time.

Community members were not prepared for the damages they saw Thursday morning.

“I just seen this, and I didn’t think anything else was worse, but…” Maria Ramirez said.

Most of the town is currently without water and electricity, and city officials said these issues might take a while to fix.

“It’s gonna be months coming,” Wilbarger County Severe Weather Coordinator Cory White said.

Although the physical damages are extensive, everyone in Lockett got pretty lucky.

“There were no fatalities, a couple of injuries – one person fell in the cellar, sustaining a broken hip,” White said.

“We all live together, we’re all here together,” Morrison said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, what you are, whatever, because the tornado didn’t have any discrimination, for lack of better words, to who it hit.”

Many community members said although this was their first storm, this will be something they will remember forever.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Woman dies after getting armed trapped in bread machine

SELMA, N.C. (AP) — An employee of a restaurant in North Carolina has died after she got her arm trapped in an industrial bread machine for almost 90 minutes, officials said. A spokeswoman for the state Occupational Safety and Health Division confirmed Wednesday that Vicky Lopez, 44, died Tuesday evening after she was taken by […]
SELMA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Wilbarger County, TX
Wilbarger County, TX
Government
WKYC

Tornado in North Carolina leaves severe damage

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A tornado ripped through Rockingham County Friday. County officials said a tornado warning went into effect around 7:20 p.m. Communications got the first calls about damage about 22 minutes later. Saturday afternoon, the depths of the destruction left behind were clear on Sunset View Road....
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

EF-1 tornado damages five homes, distribution center in Mebane, North Carolina

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — An EF-1 tornado damaged several homes and a commercial building Friday evening in Mebane, North Carolina. On Saturday, the National Weather Service in Raleigh confirmed an EF-1 tornado swept through Mebane. According to its report, the tornado traveled 3.6 miles, had a maximum width of 400 yards, and wind gusts peaked at 105 miles per hour. It wrote that the tornado hit the area at 5:08 p.m. and lasted until 5:15 p.m.
MEBANE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Cellar Door#Rips#Storm Cellar#Severe Weather#Kfdx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, held on $12.3 million bond

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on the following charges: Trafficking Opium or Heroin 14 Grams or More But Less Than 28 Grams (2 Counts) […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged after fatal daytime park shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a North Carolina man in connection with a fatal shooting in broad daylight at a park, authorities said. Rocky Mount police spokesman Ricky Jackson told Nexstar’s WNCN that officers arrested Ronnie Slade, 18, at his residence on Monday, news outlets reported. Slade is being held without bond […]
FOX8 News

When will the Piedmont Triad see severe weather?

(WGHP) — There’s an “enhanced” risk of severe weather in the Triad on Friday. This means we’re at risk of seeing hail, damaging winds and even tornados. Meteorologist Emily Byrd said that the severe weather will start to come through in the early evening. The entire Piedmont Triad is at risk of seeing this bad […]
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

NC Supreme Court won’t hear case of Rev. Barber’s conviction

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has refused to hear the appeal of a civil rights leader who was convicted of trespassing during a 2017 demonstration inside the Legislative Building. The state Supreme Court announced on Friday that it had denied the request of the Rev. William Barber II of Goldsboro for the […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

High school student drowns in North Carolina lake

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old high school student has drowned in a North Carolina lake, a sheriff’s office said. The Hickory Daily Record reports Zimera Aveonna Smith of Hickory drowned after jumping from a dock at the Lookout Shoals Lake access off of Lookout Dam Road, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said. Smith and […]
HICKORY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy