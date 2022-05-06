ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

NEW VIDEO: 77-year-old Va. man suffers head blow during Warren Co. arrest, later dies

By 7News Staff
WSET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 77-year-old Virginia man died this week after he hit his head following his arrest by sheriff’s deputies, and officials say an investigation is underway into his death. Virginia State...

wset.com

WSET

Dry Fork man dies after stabbing; no suspects in custody

DRY FORK, Va. (WSET) — A Dry Fork man has died after a stabbing Thursday night in Pittsylvania County. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing was reported around 9:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sportsman Road in Dry Fork. Deputies said Kenneth Lee Osborne, Jr., a...
DRY FORK, VA
WSET

Missing teen in Pulaski County found safe

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday morning was found safe. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office previously said she was last seen at her home around 3 a.m. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office believed she was in danger although she left her home...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
thesource.com

Kevin Samuels Police Report Reveals He Was With 32-Year-Old Nurse Before He Died

Self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 57-years-old. The popular YouTuber was known for his polarizing relationship advice, appearance ranking system and comments about Black women. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
NewsBreak
AL.com

Video shows Alabama jailer Vicky White at hotel hours before helping accused killer Casey White escape

Alabama jailer Vicky White spent the night in a Florence hotel before she helped capital murder suspect Casey White escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday released video of Vicky White, 56, checking out of the Quality Inn about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29. The time stamp on the video shows her leaving just before 5:30 a.m. but authorities said the video’s time was off one hour and 10 minutes.
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
FOX Carolina

Couple charged with murder after body found

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A man is accused of killing his mother in Spartanburg County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
Rolling Stone

A Confessed Killer and a Correction’s Officer Walk Out of a Jail — Then Disappear

Click here to read the full article. Cops are trying to track down a confessed killer and a corrections officer who left a north Alabama jail last Friday and disappeared. U.S. Marshals are currently offering up to $10,000 for any information that may lead to the capture of the escaped inmate, Casey Cole White, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, Alabama. An arrest warrant for Vicky was also issued on a felony charge of facilitating the escape of an inmate.  The exact nature of the relationship between White and White remains unknown, although authorities confirmed early on...
