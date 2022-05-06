How Is She Real?! Katy Perry Shows Off Her Super Toned Abs And Legs In This Sexy Black Dress

Splash News

Akin to the competition, Katy Perry’s American Idol wardrobe is really hotting up these days, as the 37-year-old judge is really pulling out all the stops with her outfits! And the “Harleys In Hawaii” singer’s latest outfit, which she wore for the April 25th episode and treated her fans to some behind-the-scenes pictures of on Instagram on April 26th, was one of the best ones yet!

The “Roar” singer flaunted her abs in a subtle yet still very noticeable way thanks to her stunning full-length long-sleeved black dress from the Staud Pre-Fall 2022 collection, which came complete with horizontal and vertical cut-outs and round gold embellishments. Clearly thinking that showing off her washboard abs wasn’t enough, Katy also decided to flash some leg too, which she achieved thanks to the dress’s insanely high slit. So sexy!

Katy finished off the look by adding some Uncommon Matters gold hoop earrings and a statement gold Vhernier Eclisse ring, which complemented the gold detailing on the dress perfectly, and some barely-there strappy black heels. She wore her signature raven locks in a sleek and understated low pony, and her makeup was flawless and glowing, as always.

The mom-of-one didn’t put a sartorial foot wrong – and her fans definitely agreed! “Beautiful and gorgeous,” one fan wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post, while another said, “I love the picture.” Two other fans said that Katy was “spectacular” and “sexy,” which we know most if not all of her fans would also agree with, while another said, “I really want to be like Katy Perry one day.” Wouldn’t we all?!