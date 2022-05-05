PAHD Report of Positive COVID-19 Cases in Port Arthur, Mid County

BEAUMONT, Texas — Legal experts in Jefferson County are attempting to help the community avoid a scam that is being used to pick Southeast Texans' pockets. Millions of Americans fall victim to various scams annually. From Nigerian internet scams to smartphone billing scams, legal experts said scammers will use any method possible to try and get personal financial information.
HOUSTON — Houston city leaders on Wednesday voted to outlaw the sale and possession of certain catalytic converters as thefts have dramatically risen across the country and here at home. The ordinance makes it illegal to have a used catalytic converter that was cut from its original vehicle unless...
Plans announced April 14 to clear a homeless encampment on 9th Avenue began Friday morning. The once-active site at 950 9th Avenue said to have “more than 20-30 people living in tents on the property” in an April 11 report from the Port Arthur Police Department was empty at noon Friday as workers bulldozed shelters made of cardboard while several others observed.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Recently, Beaumont has seen an uptick in crime. Monday night, a shooting at the Lamar Landing Apartments left five people hurt. In late April, officers say a 17-year-old shot and killed a man on Usan Street, and there was a drive-by shooting on I-10 near 7th Street that injured two people.
The provisions of an affordable housing ballot proposition approved by Port Arthur voters in 2016 is set to expire in the coming months. Now, the executive director of Legacy Community Development Corporation is hoping for an extension on the program and of its boundary in a bid to help residents become homeowners.
Voters in Port Arthur have elected two trustees to the Port Arthur Independent School District Board of Trustees in what was a close race. Five candidates vied for two open spots, and in the end Jacori Narcisse and Kimberly Wycoff-Johnson earned the seats. Narcisse pulled in 1,103 votes for a...
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Voters across Southeast Texas made decisions that affect cities, school districts, and school buildings in the form of bond elections. Live election results are available here. Port Arthur voters are electing a mayor. Incumbent Thurman Bartie will face a run-off with Floyd...
BEAUMONT, Texas — People who once lived in an encampment at the old Howard Grocery Store along 9th Avenue faced their fate on Friday. We've been following a district court's order to vacate the area of homeless encampments. People living there were gone Friday morning and 12News caught video...
