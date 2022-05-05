ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

PAHD Report of Positive COVID-19 Cases in Port Arthur, Mid County

 4 days ago

The Port Arthur Health Department is...

12NewsNow

Legal experts warning community about recent scam that aims to 'pick the pockets' of Southeast Texans

BEAUMONT, Texas — Legal experts in Jefferson County are attempting to help the community avoid a scam that is being used to pick Southeast Texans' pockets. Millions of Americans fall victim to various scams annually. From Nigerian internet scams to smartphone billing scams, legal experts said scammers will use any method possible to try and get personal financial information.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

'Cut' catalytic converter ban passed by Houston City Council

HOUSTON — Houston city leaders on Wednesday voted to outlaw the sale and possession of certain catalytic converters as thefts have dramatically risen across the country and here at home. The ordinance makes it illegal to have a used catalytic converter that was cut from its original vehicle unless...
Port Arthur News

City begins work on clearing 9th Avenue homeless encampment

Plans announced April 14 to clear a homeless encampment on 9th Avenue began Friday morning. The once-active site at 950 9th Avenue said to have “more than 20-30 people living in tents on the property” in an April 11 report from the Port Arthur Police Department was empty at noon Friday as workers bulldozed shelters made of cardboard while several others observed.
KFDM-TV

Watch our team coverage of May 7 elections for results and more

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Voters across Southeast Texas made decisions that affect cities, school districts, and school buildings in the form of bond elections. Live election results are available here. Port Arthur voters are electing a mayor. Incumbent Thurman Bartie will face a run-off with Floyd...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
