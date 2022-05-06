ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Tiki Cat Luau Pâté

petproductnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiki Pets’ Tiki Cat Luau Pâté offers the high-quality protein,...

www.petproductnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Nutrition#Fruit#Carnivores
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
petproductnews.com

Bubbly Paws Opens First Franchise Location in North Carolina

Bubbly Paws, a self-service dog wash and full service dog grooming salon, will open its first franchise location in Charlotte, N.C. Mary Royall Wright, a soon to retire kindergarten teacher in Charlotte, is looking forward to opening the first Bubbly Paws store outside of the Minneapolis area. After researching a number of different grooming companies, and visiting them, Wright felt that Bubbly Paws stood out as the most innovative, tasteful and caring spa on the market, company officials said.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy