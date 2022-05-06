Clinton shuts out Lady Eagles in soccer

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the second straight match, the Lady Eagles were blanked by the Lady Dark Horses of Clinton in a SAC-7 tilt, 9-0.

The loss on Thursday dropped East Bladen to 11-2 overall and 8-2 in the conference.

Clinton found the back of the net for three goals in the first half, but then broke things open with six goals within 25 minutes of the second half to end the game early.

Kenzy Yang led the Lady Dark Horses with a hat trick of three goals and added a pair of assists.

A.P. Sinclair tallied two goals and two assists for the visitors.

In the nets, Larkin Best was credited with four saves for Clinton, which ran its win streak to 15 straight.

The Lady Knights will play at Heidi Trask on Tuesday and wrap up the regular season at home on Senior Night on Thursday against Pender.