What a convenient coincidence that May 4th is upon us. Of course, the running joke with May 4th ever since 'Star Wars' has become a natural phenomenon of pop culture is the saying, 'May the 4th be with you!' That, of course, is a play on the phrase made famous from the iconic film franchise, 'May the Force be with you'. But it just so happens that Wyoming's favorite robot in any movie is from the 'Star Wars' franchise.

WYOMING STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO