Kentucky Derby Contender Mo Donegal to Represent Skidmore

One horse will go down in history as the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner when the top three-year-old horses leave the starting gate on Saturday at Churchill Downs. That horse could be the Chad Brown-trained Zandon, who has two wins in four career starts and won the Blue Grass Stakes last month. He's as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. That horse could be the Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter, who has won four of six career starts, including the Louisiana Derby. He is the 7-2 second choice in the 20-horse 2022 Kentucky Derby field. All other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses are 8-1 or higher. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

